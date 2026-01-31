 Pat Cummins Ruled Out As Australia Makes 2 Changes In ICC T20 WC Squad
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPat Cummins Ruled Out As Australia Makes 2 Changes In ICC T20 WC Squad

Pat Cummins Ruled Out As Australia Makes 2 Changes In ICC T20 WC Squad

Australia's pace spearhead Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury as Cricket Australia made two changes to the provisional squad to finalise their 15-member team for the mega T20 spectacle, commencing on February 7.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Australia's pace spearhead Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to injury as Cricket Australia made two changes to the provisional squad to finalise their 15-member team for the mega T20 spectacle, commencing on February 7.

Cummins, along with Josh Hazlewood and Tim David, had initially been named in Australia’s provisional squad, pending fitness. The pacer, who has not played since his solitary Ashes Test appearance in Adelaide, since suffering a lumbar stress injury in July, has not recovered fully from his lingering back injury and will miss the marquee tournament in Sri Lanka and India.

Meanwhile, top-order batter Matthew Short has also been omitted from the original 15-player squad. However, Josh Hazlewood, who missed the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries, has been included in the T20 World Cup squad. Tim David is also back in the team after missing the Pakistan tour.

Mitchell Marsh captains the team as Australia named a spin-heavy group, with Adam Zampa joined by Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly and all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Matt Renshaw. Mitchell Owen is the most notable omission from the 15-man squad.

FPJ Shorts
Budget 2026-27 To Prioritise Defence, Capex, Infrastructure & Fiscal Discipline Amid Geopolitical Challenges
Budget 2026-27 To Prioritise Defence, Capex, Infrastructure & Fiscal Discipline Amid Geopolitical Challenges
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh
'Catherine O'Hara Forever': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu & Other Celebs Pay Emotional Tribute To Schitt's Creek Star
'Catherine O'Hara Forever': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu & Other Celebs Pay Emotional Tribute To Schitt's Creek Star
Karnataka: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies From Electrocution At Government School In Raichur
Karnataka: 11-Year-Old Girl Dies From Electrocution At Government School In Raichur

Despite Cummins's absence, the team's fast bowling unit looks strong with Hazlewood leading the pack, supported by Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis, who came in place of Cummins.

Australia has been drawn in Group B alongside Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. They will play their group stage matches in Sri Lanka, kicking off their campaign against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo.

The team is currently playing a three-match T20I series against Pakistan, where Mitchell Marsh's side lost the first match by 22 runs on Thursday.

Australia squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup-

Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, and Ben Dwarshuis.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pat Cummins Ruled Out As Australia Makes 2 Changes In ICC T20 WC Squad
Pat Cummins Ruled Out As Australia Makes 2 Changes In ICC T20 WC Squad
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In...
IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In...
Draymond Green Accidentally Elbows Female Fan In Her Face While Retrieving Ball During Warriors vs...
Draymond Green Accidentally Elbows Female Fan In Her Face While Retrieving Ball During Warriors vs...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: January 31, 2026, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sanju Samson Mania Grips Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND vs NZ 5th T20, City Adorned With Giant...
Sanju Samson Mania Grips Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of IND vs NZ 5th T20, City Adorned With Giant...