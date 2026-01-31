 IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 will be held on February 1 at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. This crucial Super Six clash between arch-rivals begins at 1:00 PM IST and carries major implications for both teams’ progression, generating intense anticipation among cricket fans across the subcontinent.

Updated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 01:53 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

The highly anticipated India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash in the ICC Under‑19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. This Super Six encounter between two traditional rivals promises high drama and has significant implications for both teams’ advancement in the tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST, drawing keen interest from cricket fans across the subcontinent.

Indian supporters can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network’s linear TV channels, while the JioHotstar platform will stream the contest online, offering viewers the flexibility to watch on digital devices. These broadcast arrangements are part of the ICC’s comprehensive coverage strategy for the U19 World Cup, ensuring that key matches like India–Pakistan are accessible to fans in India and other regions.

The ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026, co‑hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, features 16 teams competing over several weeks for the prestigious junior world title. India U19 have displayed strong form in earlier matches, and a win against Pakistan U19 would solidify their position heading into the knockout rounds. Cricket enthusiasts around the world will be tuning in for what is considered one of the marquee games of the U19 tournament.

IND Vs BAN, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre Avoids Handshake With Bangladesh Captain During Toss Time; Video

At the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026, a moment off the field drew as much attention as the action on it as India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre and Bangladesh U19 vice-skipper Zawad Abrar skipped the customary pre-match handshake before their Group B encounter in Bulawayo.

Traditionally regarded as a symbol of sportsmanship and mutual respect, the pre-game handshake was noticeably absent between the two young leaders, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media.

The unusual moment appeared to reflect broader diplomatic and sporting strains between India and Bangladesh. Fans and commentators drew parallels with previous instances involving India’s U19 team, including the 2025 Asia Cup and Women’s World Cup, where Indian teams refrained from handshakes with Pakistan amid ongoing political tensions.

