IND Vs PAK, ICC U19 World Cup 2026, Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

The highly anticipated India U19 vs Pakistan U19 clash in the ICC Under‑19 Cricket World Cup 2026 is set to take place on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. This Super Six encounter between two traditional rivals promises high drama and has significant implications for both teams’ advancement in the tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST, drawing keen interest from cricket fans across the subcontinent.

Indian supporters can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network’s linear TV channels, while the JioHotstar platform will stream the contest online, offering viewers the flexibility to watch on digital devices. These broadcast arrangements are part of the ICC’s comprehensive coverage strategy for the U19 World Cup, ensuring that key matches like India–Pakistan are accessible to fans in India and other regions.

The ICC Under‑19 World Cup 2026, co‑hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, features 16 teams competing over several weeks for the prestigious junior world title. India U19 have displayed strong form in earlier matches, and a win against Pakistan U19 would solidify their position heading into the knockout rounds. Cricket enthusiasts around the world will be tuning in for what is considered one of the marquee games of the U19 tournament.

