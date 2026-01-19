Sapna Bhavani Recalls Giving Sushant Singh Rajput 'Inside Secrets' Of MS Dhoni As She Jumps On 2016 Trend, Shares Throwback Photos

Actress and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavani shared throwback photos with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and former Team India captain MS Dhoni. Along with the unseen pictures, she also shared interesting anecdotes.

Sapna revisited moments from 10 years ago as she jumped into the latest trend dubbed '2026 is the new 2016'. For those unversed, people are actively embracing the trend, flooding social media with throwback photos and videos that reflect memories, moods and milestones from what many remember as a simpler, happier time.

One of the photos shared by the Bigg Boss 6 contestant was a selfie featuring Sushant in which he is seen laughing. Along with it, she wrote, "Giving Sushant some inside secrets on MS Dhoni, he was cracking up."

Sapna had worked with Dhoni as his hair stylist and was close to his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

Another photo shared by her featured Sushant with Dhoni and Ziva. "This series of photos il took of Sushant Mahi and Ziva broke the internet." She also revealed forming a 'gang' with Sushant and Ziva.

"Jumping in on the 2016 trend ⏰ 10 years wasn’t that long ago and yet it was," Sapna captioned her post.

It is to be noted that M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story also released in 2016 in which Sushant played the titular role of the cricketer. It was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and after years of speculation and investigation, authorities confirmed it was a case of suicide.

Additionally, actress Rhea Chakraborty was charged with procuring drugs for Sushant, leading to her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after which she spent a month in jail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested in the same case.