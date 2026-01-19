 Sapna Bhavani Recalls Giving Sushant Singh Rajput 'Inside Secrets' Of MS Dhoni As She Jumps On 2016 Trend, Shares Throwback Photos
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSapna Bhavani Recalls Giving Sushant Singh Rajput 'Inside Secrets' Of MS Dhoni As She Jumps On 2016 Trend, Shares Throwback Photos

Sapna Bhavani Recalls Giving Sushant Singh Rajput 'Inside Secrets' Of MS Dhoni As She Jumps On 2016 Trend, Shares Throwback Photos

Sapna Bhavani revisited moments from 10 years ago as she jumped into the latest trend dubbed '2026 is the new 2016'. For those unversed, people are actively embracing the trend, flooding social media with throwback photos and videos that reflect memories, moods and milestones from what many remember as a simpler, happier time

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 09:52 AM IST
article-image

Actress and celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavani shared throwback photos with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and former Team India captain MS Dhoni. Along with the unseen pictures, she also shared interesting anecdotes.

Sapna revisited moments from 10 years ago as she jumped into the latest trend dubbed '2026 is the new 2016'. For those unversed, people are actively embracing the trend, flooding social media with throwback photos and videos that reflect memories, moods and milestones from what many remember as a simpler, happier time.

One of the photos shared by the Bigg Boss 6 contestant was a selfie featuring Sushant in which he is seen laughing. Along with it, she wrote, "Giving Sushant some inside secrets on MS Dhoni, he was cracking up."

Sapna had worked with Dhoni as his hair stylist and was close to his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva.

FPJ Shorts
NASA's Artemis II Mega Rocket Arrives At Launch Pad For Historic Moon Mission: What Happens Next?
NASA's Artemis II Mega Rocket Arrives At Launch Pad For Historic Moon Mission: What Happens Next?
'Higher Risk Tag, Slower Approvals': Australia's Visa Move Puts Indian Students Under Sharper Scrutiny
'Higher Risk Tag, Slower Approvals': Australia's Visa Move Puts Indian Students Under Sharper Scrutiny
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 19, 2026: Dense Smog Covers City's Skyline As Air Quality Remains Poor, Overall AQI Recorded At 156
Mumbai Weather Update For Jan 19, 2026: Dense Smog Covers City's Skyline As Air Quality Remains Poor, Overall AQI Recorded At 156
UP Medical Apathy: After Rats Seen Scurrying Inside Gonda Hospital Ward, New Video Showing Dogs Sleeping On Beds Sparks Hygiene Concerns
UP Medical Apathy: After Rats Seen Scurrying Inside Gonda Hospital Ward, New Video Showing Dogs Sleeping On Beds Sparks Hygiene Concerns

Another photo shared by her featured Sushant with Dhoni and Ziva. "This series of photos il took of Sushant Mahi and Ziva broke the internet." She also revealed forming a 'gang' with Sushant and Ziva.

"Jumping in on the 2016 trend ⏰ 10 years wasn’t that long ago and yet it was," Sapna captioned her post.

It is to be noted that M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story also released in 2016 in which Sushant played the titular role of the cricketer. It was directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and after years of speculation and investigation, authorities confirmed it was a case of suicide.

Additionally, actress Rhea Chakraborty was charged with procuring drugs for Sushant, leading to her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau, after which she spent a month in jail. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also arrested in the same case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sapna Bhavani Recalls Giving Sushant Singh Rajput 'Inside Secrets' Of MS Dhoni As She Jumps On 2016...
Sapna Bhavani Recalls Giving Sushant Singh Rajput 'Inside Secrets' Of MS Dhoni As She Jumps On 2016...
Justin Bieber LIKES Comment On 10-Year-Old Kissing Photo Featuring Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez,...
Justin Bieber LIKES Comment On 10-Year-Old Kissing Photo Featuring Ex-Girlfriend Selena Gomez,...
Who Is Gilli Nata? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner
Who Is Gilli Nata? Everything You Need To Know About Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner
Inside Bharat Ke Super Founders: Suniel Shetty Opens Up On Mentorship, Startups & What It Takes To...
Inside Bharat Ke Super Founders: Suniel Shetty Opens Up On Mentorship, Startups & What It Takes To...
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Divya Ganesh Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home ₹50 Lakh
Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Winner: Divya Ganesh Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home ₹50 Lakh