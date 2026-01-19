Ajaz Khan MMS Leak: BB 7 Contestant's Video Goes Viral Amid Claiming 'Vicky Jain Ne Elvish Yadav Ko Bacha Liya'; But Is It Real Or AI?

Ajaz Khan | Instagram

Controversial actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan has once again made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. An alleged video of him getting intimate with a woman has gone viral on social media. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether it is a real video or an AI-generated one.

On social media 'Ajaz Khan MMS' has been trending, and netizens are reacting to it. Check out the posts below...

BREAKING News 🚨

Ajaz khan new Mms Viral 😱🗞️ pic.twitter.com/vvhHAWDStz — Sarcastic Ujel (@Sarcasticujel) January 19, 2026

Ajaz Khan's comments on Elvish Yadav currently viral on social media

This obscene video comes after Ajaz Khan said in a recent podcast claiming he spared Elvish Yadav after confronting him at a party organised by actress Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain. "Vicky Jain ne bola meri picture ka launch hai. meri party hai..isliye humne bola jaane de, maaf kardo, yeh aakhri galti hai.. Elvish Yadav ne bola main video daalne wala tha lekin bhai usmein glitch aagaya...bewakuf bana raha hai, dum hai toh daal na episode. Jaa re Elvish bachkane, khali dikh matt merko bas," Ajaz Khan said in the podcast that's going viral on social media.

Ajaz Khan has not yet shared any statement about his leaked video controversy so far.

Ajaz Khan Leaked Chat With Fitness Influencer

A few days ago, the actor was in the news as a Delhi-based fitness influencer had shared screenshots of Ajaz messaging her on Instagram. In the screenshot, we can see that Ajaz messaged her, and shared his number, and told her to meet him, so they can do 'something together'.

Watch out the video below...

Ajaz Khan Threesome Video Controversy

Last year, a video of Ajaz made it to social media, in which he was seen with a girl and a guy. Netizens speculated that they were having a threesome.

एजाज खान का थ्रीसम वायरल🚨



वायरल वीडियो में साइड एक्टर अरबाज़ खान

नग्न अवस्था में एक लगभग नग्न लड़की के साथ नज़र आ रहे हैं



इन दोनों के आलावा वीडियो में एक शख्स और भी है जो बेहद प्यासी नजरों से इन्हे देख रहा है



एजाज खान ने इस वीडियो के बारे में कुछ भी बोलने से इनकार कर दिया है… pic.twitter.com/RelrDLZQPF — Deepak Sharma (@SonOfBharat7) April 3, 2025

Who Is Ajaz Khan?

Ajaz started his career as an actor with the film Patth in 2003. He was later seen in Ekta Kapoor's show Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He has starred in multiple TV shows like Rahe Tera Aashirwaad, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Matti Ki Banno, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and others.

In 2013, he participated in Bigg Boss season 7, and became a household name. He used to mouth 'ek number' a lot in the house, and that became very famous.

When it comes to films, Ajaz has been a part of Hindi and Telugu movies like Lamhaa, Rakta Charitra II, Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap, Naayak (Telugu), and others.

Ajaz Khan Controversy

While Ajaz has been in the news because of his leaked videos, in 2018 he was embroiled in controversy when he was arrested by Mumbai Police's Narcotics Cell for alleged possession of ecstasy. He was in Arthur Road Jail for 26 months.