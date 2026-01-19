Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Box Office Collection Day 3: Both Films Struggle To Gain Momentum

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu hit theatres on Friday (January 16) but both films have failed to generate strong traction at the box office. Despite the weekend advantage, neither release managed to show growth, with collections remaining largely flat over the first three days.

Both films opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences, resulting in low initial footfalls.

Sunday (Day 3) collections also remained modest. Rahu Ketu earned approximately Rs 1.75 crore, according to Sacnilk, while Happy Patel collected around Rs 1.50 crore. With this, the three-day total of Rahu Ketu stands at Rs 4.42 crore, while Happy Patel has closed its opening weekend at Rs 4.35 crore.

On their opening day, the Vir Das–starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected approximately Rs 1.25 crore, while Rahu Ketu, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey, opened slightly lower at around Rs 1 crore.

On Saturday (Day 2), collections showed only marginal improvement. Rahu Ketu earned about Rs 1.60 crore, taking its two-day total to Rs 2.60 crore. Meanwhile, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos collected nearly Rs 1.50 crore, with its two-day total standing at Rs 2.75 crore. However, the growth remained limited for both films and failed to indicate a strong upward trend.

In terms of budget, Rahu Ketu is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 20–25 crore, while Happy Patel is mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore. Given their current pace, both films will need strong weekday stability and a sharp turnaround in collections to move towards respectable lifetime figures.

With the opening weekend failing to deliver meaningful growth, trade analysts believe that word-of-mouth and weekday performance will be crucial in determining the long-term box office fate of both films.