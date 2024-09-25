MotoGP India: 2025 Race Cancelled Due To 'Operational' Issues In Greater Noida, Set To Return In 2026 Season

The Indian Grand Prix for the 2025 MotoGP season has been cancelled due to "operational issues," the organisers announced on Wednesday. The race, which was already shifted from 2024 to next year, will now make it return after 3 years in the 2026 MotoGP season.

The heartbreaking decision comes just 2 months after the race was confirmed for the next three years at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.

Back in July, MotoGP had revealed a new agreement with the Uttar Pradesh government, where the BIC is located.

However, the race is now pushed to be a reserve event for the 2025 season. The Indian Grand Prix this year was also canceled for similar reasons.

MotoGP Official Statement

"Operational circumstances have obliged the event to be delayed from its initial slot near the start of the 2025 calendar.

"With no available dates towards the end of the season, MotoGP will therefore return to India in the early stages of 2026. Our collaboration with InvestUP to bring MotoGP back to India continues to lay fantastic foundations for the future and MotoG looks forward to racing in front of our incredible Indian fans as soon as possible," MotoGP said in a statement.

The first Indian Grand Prix in 2023 drew over 100,000 fans, marking a successful debut. The 2025 race was expected to happen in March, taking advantage of more favourable weather conditions, but due to logistical and operational issues, the plan had to be altered.