Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath Govt To Host Business Conclaves At International MotoGP Venues To Promote 'Brand UP'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: In its pursuit to transform Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy, the state government is set to host business conclaves aimed at promoting 'Brand UP' and exploring investment opportunities at international MotoGP venues.

Recently, an agreement was signed between the Yogi government and MotoGP to host the Grand Prix World Championship at the Gautam Buddha Circuit in Greater Noida for the years 2025, 2026, and 2027.

A comprehensive action plan is underway to utilize this globally renowned motorcycle race as a platform to attract investment and promote ‘Brand UP’ both nationally and internationally.

“Invest UP, the state’s investment promotion agency, is drafting a detailed strategy and has already begun preparations for the UP International Trade Show in Noida, scheduled from September 25-29. The event will feature sectors such as AI, data centers, and Noida Film City,” government spokesman said.

Invest UP will spearhead the promotional efforts for the upcoming MotoGP race at the Gautam Buddha Circuit in Greater Noida. In addition to promoting the race, Invest UP will organize business conclaves to enhance ‘Brand UP’ and explore investment opportunities at various international MotoGP venues.

The action plan includes hosting promotional events across different regions of India to showcase both the race and ‘Brand UP’. Additionally, an annual business conclave will be held at one of the international MotoGP locations to boost global recognition of ‘Brand UP’, raise awareness about the state’s investment policies, and attract international investors.

This initiative is significant as MotoGP features three racing categories—MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3—spanning 20 Grand Prix events across five continents. The races attract the world’s top 22 racers, who compete on superbikes reaching speeds of up to 360 km/h and lean angles exceeding 60 degrees.

“The MotoGP race, with its massive global fan base, is a strategic focus for the Yogi government, aiming to leverage this audience and attract international investors to Uttar Pradesh,” the official said.

To facilitate the organization of promotional events and business conclaves tied to MotoGP, Invest UP has initiated the process of selecting and assigning an agency. This process will span three years, during which the chosen agency will be responsible for various tasks, including organizing one-on-one and B2G sessions during the business conclaves.

The second edition of the 'UP International Trade Show' (UPITS) is set to take place from September 25-29 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida. This five-day event aims to highlight investment opportunities and prospects across various sectors in Uttar Pradesh. With global attention on the rise, the trade show is expected to attract over 50,000 business representatives, industry leaders, policymakers, and other key stakeholders.

The first UPITS, held from September 21-25 last year, marked a significant milestone in global trade, which witnessed participation from 1,914 exhibitors across 60 countries, 70,000 B2B visitors, over 100,000 business heads, and 500 foreign buyers.