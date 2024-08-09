Uttar Pradesh: Mayawati Reorganises BSP, Focuses On Dalits And MBCs To Regain Electoral Strength | PTI

Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is undergoing a significant transformation in response to its disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Party leader Mayawati has initiated a comprehensive strategy to consolidate the BSP's dispersed voter base, with a focus on Dalits and Most Backward Caste (MBCs).

The party has recently appointed new officers based on caste equations, reflecting its focus on future plans. Over 60% of responsibilities in certain district units have been assigned to Dalits and MBCs. Political analyst Dilip Kumar Jayant believes this strategy could yield far-reaching results if implemented across the organizational level.

Some experts draw parallels between the BSP’s recent organizational changes and the Samajwadi Party’s historic victory using the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpasankhyak) formula. “Akhilesh won because he was able to unite Dalits and backwards. What Mayawati is doing is just an extension of PDA,” Jayant added.

Mayawati's new approach marks a shift from her earlier politics, which primarily revolved around Muslims and Dalits with an additional focus on the upper caste. The BSP is now prioritizing MBCs and Dalits, who represent a larger voter segment in Uttar Pradesh. Dalits constitute over 21% of the state's population, and Muslims another 19%. The OBCs make up around 41%, with 75 sub-castes forming the MBCs.

The BSP has historically nurtured and developed a team of backward leaders, who later deserted the party to join other political parties. The example could be Swami Prasad Maurya, Dara Singh Chauhan, Dayaram Pal, OP Rajbhar, and Sukhdev Rajbhar.

“The BSP's recent appointments and the emphasis on caste equations at the organizational level are part of a broader strategy to strengthen the party's internal structure. By giving significant responsibilities to Dalits and backward classes, the BSP aims to ensure that these key voter segments feel represented and valued within the party. This, in turn, is expected to translate into stronger electoral support,” said Nomita P. Kumar of the Giri Institute of Development Studies.

The BSP faces challenges from emerging leaders like Chandrashekhar, the MP from Nagina, and competing parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress. By prioritizing Dalits and MBCs in organizational appointments, the party aims to re-establish its traditional support base and remain relevant in future elections.

The BSP's ability to navigate the complexities of the political landscape and address the challenges posed by emerging leaders and competing parties will be critical to its success. “By focusing on its core voter base and implementing a comprehensive strategy, the BSP aims to regain its electoral strength and achieve greater political success in the future,” Kumar said.