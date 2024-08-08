Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill |

Lucknow: The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, has sparked a heated debate with opposition parties Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) criticizing the government for its alleged attempt to undermine the rights of minorities.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of operating like a real estate company, demanding that the government provide a written assurance that Waqf properties will not be sold.

‘वक़्फ़ बोर्ड’ का ये सब संशोधन भी बस एक बहाना है

रक्षा, रेल, नज़ूल लैंड की तरह ज़मीन बेचना निशाना है



वक़्फ़ बोर्ड की ज़मीनें, डिफ़ेंस लैंड, रेल लैंड, नज़ूल लैंड के बाद ‘भाजपाइयों के लाभार्थ योजना’ की शृंखला की एक और कड़ी मात्र हैं। भाजपा क्यों नहीं खुलकर लिख देती : ‘भाजपाई-हित… pic.twitter.com/VwK3YyWAG5 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 8, 2024

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav stated, "The amendments to the 'Waqf Board' are just an excuse. The real target is to sell land, just as they did with defense, railway, and nazul lands."

He further alleged that Waqf Board lands are merely another link in the BJP's chain of schemes benefiting their affiliates, similar to the handling of defense land, railway land, and nazul land. Yadav challenged the BJP to openly declare, "Issued in favor of BJP's interests."

Yadav called for a written guarantee that Waqf Board properties would not be sold, reiterating his claim that the BJP is functioning like a real estate company. "The BJP should rename itself as 'Bhartiya Zameen Party' (Indian Land Party) by replacing 'Janata' (people) with 'Zameen' (land) in its name," he remarked.

Mayawati's criticism

BSP supremo Mayawati also joined the chorus of criticism, accusing the government of interfering in matters related to mosques, madrasas, and Waqf. She said that this was against the principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

Mayawati asked the government to focus on pressing issues like poverty, unemployment, and inflation instead of indulging in "narrow and selfish politics".

Mayawati suggested that the bill be sent to a standing committee for further consideration, given the concerns and objections raised in the Lok Sabha. She advised the government against rushing through sensitive issues like this, which could have far-reaching consequences for the minority community.

Read Also Union Minister Kiren Rijuju To Introduce Waqf Act Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha Today

The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked a controversy, with opposition parties alleging that it is an attempt to undermine the rights of minorities. The government, however, maintains that the bill aims to improve the administration of Waqf properties and ensure their proper utilization.