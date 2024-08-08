 Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, has sparked a heated debate with opposition parties Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) criticizing the government for its alleged attempt to undermine the rights of minorities.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 05:43 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill |

Lucknow: The Waqf Amendment Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha, has sparked a heated debate with opposition parties Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) criticizing the government for its alleged attempt to undermine the rights of minorities.

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of operating like a real estate company, demanding that the government provide a written assurance that Waqf properties will not be sold.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment Bill
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
'Someone Must Pay': Vivek Agnihotri Says Vinesh Phogat's Team Should Be SACKED After Disqualification From Olympics 2024
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Mumbai: Actress Rozlyn Khan Highlights Chemotherapy Side Effects, Urges Celebrities To Share Cancer Battle Realities
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'
Triptii Dimri Recalls How Her Dreams Were Shattered After Laila Majnu Failure: 'Thought I Won't Be Able To Step Down & Buy Vegetables'

In a post on social media platform X, Yadav stated, "The amendments to the 'Waqf Board' are just an excuse. The real target is to sell land, just as they did with defense, railway, and nazul lands."

He further alleged that Waqf Board lands are merely another link in the BJP's chain of schemes benefiting their affiliates, similar to the handling of defense land, railway land, and nazul land. Yadav challenged the BJP to openly declare, "Issued in favor of BJP's interests."

Yadav called for a written guarantee that Waqf Board properties would not be sold, reiterating his claim that the BJP is functioning like a real estate company. "The BJP should rename itself as 'Bhartiya Zameen Party' (Indian Land Party) by replacing 'Janata' (people) with 'Zameen' (land) in its name," he remarked.

Mayawati's criticism

BSP supremo Mayawati also joined the chorus of criticism, accusing the government of interfering in matters related to mosques, madrasas, and Waqf. She said that this was against the principles of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

Mayawati asked the government to focus on pressing issues like poverty, unemployment, and inflation instead of indulging in "narrow and selfish politics".

Mayawati suggested that the bill be sent to a standing committee for further consideration, given the concerns and objections raised in the Lok Sabha. She advised the government against rushing through sensitive issues like this, which could have far-reaching consequences for the minority community.

Read Also
Union Minister Kiren Rijuju To Introduce Waqf Act Amendment Bill In Lok Sabha Today
article-image

The introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill has sparked a controversy, with opposition parties alleging that it is an attempt to undermine the rights of minorities. The government, however, maintains that the bill aims to improve the administration of Waqf properties and ensure their proper utilization.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment...

Uttar Pradesh: SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav And BSP Chief Mayawati Slam Government Over Waqf Amendment...

Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj...

Viral Video Claims Rahul Gandhi Was Sleeping During Waqf Discussion In Lok Sabha, Rijiju & Giriraj...

Bhubaneswar: 2 Killed In Sundarpada Apartment Parking Dispute, Prime Accused At Large

Bhubaneswar: 2 Killed In Sundarpada Apartment Parking Dispute, Prime Accused At Large

Video: Hundreds of Bangladeshis Throng At WB Border To Enter India, BSF Foils Infiltration Attempts

Video: Hundreds of Bangladeshis Throng At WB Border To Enter India, BSF Foils Infiltration Attempts

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20

Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till August 20