MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

With conditions, which are quite hot and humid, quite challenging for the riders in Noida in the ongoing high-profile event of MotoGP Bharat, the riders have requested changes in the race distances. The MotoGP quickly took notice and removed one lap each from the Sprint, Moto 2 and Moto 3 races. Meanwhile, the MotoGP Grand Prix Race will be reduced by three laps.
The breakdown of the laps in GP rundown:
Tissot Sprint: 11 laps
Moto3: 16 laps
Moto2: 18 laps
MotoGP: 21 laps
MotoGP race director Mike Webb issued a statement, which said, as quoted by auto.hindustantimes.com:
"Following the riders' feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto 2 and Moto 3 races and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps."
Reduced length likely to trigger intense competition:
With the race length reduced, riders could be forced to formulate new strategies in a bid to win it as intense competition should give rise.
The first day of the event on Friday, which was a practice session, in Noida saw Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team set the quickest time lap of 1.44.7820, going ahead of Jorge Martin only by 0.008 seconds.