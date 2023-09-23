MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

MotoGP event in Noida. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With conditions, which are quite hot and humid, quite challenging for the riders in Noida in the ongoing high-profile event of MotoGP Bharat, the riders have requested changes in the race distances. The MotoGP quickly took notice and removed one lap each from the Sprint, Moto 2 and Moto 3 races. Meanwhile, the MotoGP Grand Prix Race will be reduced by three laps.

The breakdown of the laps in GP rundown:

Tissot Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps

MotoGP race director Mike Webb issued a statement, which said, as quoted by auto.hindustantimes.com:

"Following the riders' feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto 2 and Moto 3 races and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps."

The first rider into the 1:45s! 🌶️



Bezzecchi ups the pace late on! 📈#IndianGP 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/B7xOYh2MUv — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 22, 2023

Read Also WATCH: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Rides Sports Bike With MotoGP Bharat Team Riders

Reduced length likely to trigger intense competition:

With the race length reduced, riders could be forced to formulate new strategies in a bid to win it as intense competition should give rise.

The first day of the event on Friday, which was a practice session, in Noida saw Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team set the quickest time lap of 1.44.7820, going ahead of Jorge Martin only by 0.008 seconds.