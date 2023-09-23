 MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

MotoGP race director Mike Webb issued an official statement after the riders' feedback.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
MotoGP event in Noida. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With conditions, which are quite hot and humid, quite challenging for the riders in Noida in the ongoing high-profile event of MotoGP Bharat, the riders have requested changes in the race distances. The MotoGP quickly took notice and removed one lap each from the Sprint, Moto 2 and Moto 3 races. Meanwhile, the MotoGP Grand Prix Race will be reduced by three laps.

Read Also
MotoGP Bharat: Suresh Raina Takes A Ride With 6-Time World Champion Marc Marquez At BIC, Plays...
article-image

The breakdown of the laps in GP rundown:

Tissot Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps

MotoGP race director Mike Webb issued a statement, which said, as quoted by auto.hindustantimes.com:

"Following the riders' feedback and that of official tyre suppliers, one lap will therefore be taken off the Tissot Sprint, Moto 2 and Moto 3 races and the MotoGP Grand Prix race will be shortened by three laps."

Read Also
WATCH: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Rides Sports Bike With MotoGP Bharat Team Riders
article-image
Read Also
MotoGP Bharat: Bike Racing Majors BMW, Shell & Red Bull All Set To Roar At BIC In Historic Noida...
article-image

Reduced length likely to trigger intense competition:

With the race length reduced, riders could be forced to formulate new strategies in a bid to win it as intense competition should give rise.

The first day of the event on Friday, which was a practice session, in Noida saw Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team set the quickest time lap of 1.44.7820, going ahead of Jorge Martin only by 0.008 seconds.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters FC File Racism Complaint Against Bengaluru FC, Express 'Deep...

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters FC File Racism Complaint Against Bengaluru FC, Express 'Deep...

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Bike Skids Off, Catches Fire On Day 2 Of Event At BIC In Noida (WATCH)

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Bike Skids Off, Catches Fire On Day 2 Of Event At BIC In Noida (WATCH)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Still Awaiting Visa For India

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan Team Still Awaiting Visa For India