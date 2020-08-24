Money and insult: How Bayern Munich's UCL win cost Barcelona even more now

Just as Barcelona were recovering from their worst ever defeat (2-8) against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final last week, more damage has been inflicted on the club.

The Spanish side now have to pay fee of £4.5m (€5m) to Liverpool, thanks to a clause in the contract of former Red Philippe Coutinho, who went on to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich on Sunday.

The clause, which is player specific and not club specific, states that if Coutinho wins the Champions League, Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool the aforementioned amount. It did not mention that Coutinho will have to win the Champions League while playing only for Barcelona.

Barcelona, at that time, did not consider the fee to be expensive as they had thought Coutinho will help Barcelona win the Champions League, which did not happen as the Brazilian was a huge flop and struggled to find his position under the club's former manager Ernesto Valverde.