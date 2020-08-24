Money and insult: How Bayern Munich's UCL win cost Barcelona even more now

Just as Barcelona were recovering from their worst ever defeat (2-8) against Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final last week, more damage has been inflicted on the club.
The Spanish side now have to pay fee of £4.5m (€5m) to Liverpool, thanks to a clause in the contract of former Red Philippe Coutinho, who went on to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich on Sunday.
The clause, which is player specific and not club specific, states that if Coutinho wins the Champions League, Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool the aforementioned amount. It did not mention that Coutinho will have to win the Champions League while playing only for Barcelona.
Barcelona, at that time, did not consider the fee to be expensive as they had thought Coutinho will help Barcelona win the Champions League, which did not happen as the Brazilian was a huge flop and struggled to find his position under the club's former manager Ernesto Valverde.
Rubbing extra salt to the wounds of every Barcelona fan, it was Coutinho who put the final nail in the coffin during his parent club's 8-2 hammering against Bayern Munich in the semi-final of the Champions League.
The Brazilian was subbed on late to score two and assist one against his parent club.
Moreover, Coutinho, once again subbed on in the final against PSG, went on to lift the Champions League trophy with the German side.
The Brazilian, the club's most expensive signing amounted at €120 million, moved from Anfield to Camp Nou in the 2018 January transfer window. After struggling to find his form and position under Valverde, the Brazilian was loaned out to the Bavarians at the start of 2019/20 season and is slated to return before the start of the next campaign.
"I have not thought about it. Until now I was only thinking about the final. Now I have to go back. What I can say is that I want to work and succeed and we’ll see what happens," said Coutinho, according to Movistar.
“We have had a great season. We have prepared very well from the beginning and I think we deserved this victory. We are very happy.”
