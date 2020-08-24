UEFA Champions League Final: Bayern Munich win sixth title, defeat PSG by 1-0

Lisbon [Portugal]: Bayern Munich won their sixth Champions League title after registering a 1-0 win over Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in the final here on Monday.

With this victory, Bayern Munich became treble winners for the second time in the club's 120-year history. Kingsley Coman netted the only goal scored in the match in the 59th minute. The match began with both sides playing aggressively but they managed to restrict each other from scoring a goal.