 Mohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC

Mohun Bagan highlighted that three days prior, the AFC had indicated that the security situation was under control.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan Super Giant risk facing ban as well as heavy fine from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for deciding against travelling to Iran to face Tractor SC in AFC Champions Cup. This decision comes on the same day that Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel in response to ongoing hostilities involving Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike. The match was scheduled for 9:30 PM IST on October 2, 2024, at the Yadegar Imam Stadium in Tabriz, northwestern Iran.

Image: X

Mohun Bagan had sent multiple letters to the AFC explaining the reason behind not traveling. They said, “We have sent multiple letters to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the All India Football Federation. Just yesterday (September 30), we informed the AFC that our players require adequate security, and they have expressed their unwillingness to travel to Iran. Given the current situation, we have requested alternatives, such as moving the match to a different location.”

The club highlighted that three days prior, the AFC had indicated that the security situation was under control, but circumstances have dramatically changed since then.

Furthermore, many players have expressed their discomfort about traveling to Iran. Among them are three Australian players, from a country that has imposed sanctions against Iran.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
Bengaluru: Video Shows BMTC Conductor Thrashing Passenger After Heated Argument On Moving Bus In Shivaji Nagar
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
'Jaya Ji Ke Sath Kaunse Actor Se Aap Jealous Hote Thhe': Aamir Khan's Question To Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 16 Leaves Actor Speechless
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Tina Ahuja Shares Health Update On Father Govinda After His Bullet Injury: 'Unko Prayer Mein Rakhiye' (VIDEO)
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrest UP-Based Criminals In Nallasopara, Seize Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges
Mira Bhayandar: MBVV Cops Arrest UP-Based Criminals In Nallasopara, Seize Country-Made Pistol And Live Cartridges

The AFC has acknowledged MBSG's decision not to travel and will refer the matter to the appropriate committees. A decision regarding whether the match will be held at a neutral venue is still pending. According to the AFC Champions League Two regulations, MBSG might face the possibility of forfeiting the match, a fine and potential bans from future competitions.

If Mohun Bagan gets disqualified from the competition, then their one point gained from the draw against Ravshan Kulob will be gone and all their matches cancelled. The Mariners could even be banned from future AFC competitions for this act if the federation deems it necessary.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan Breaks 52-Yr-Old Record With Double Hundred As Mumbai Cross 500...

MUM vs ROI, Irani Cup: Sarfaraz Khan Breaks 52-Yr-Old Record With Double Hundred As Mumbai Cross 500...

In Pics: Hardik Pandya Trains With Son Agastya As Natasa Stankovic Holidays In Goa

In Pics: Hardik Pandya Trains With Son Agastya As Natasa Stankovic Holidays In Goa

F1 Legend Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For First Time In 11 Years As Pictures From Daughter's...

F1 Legend Michael Schumacher Seen In Public For First Time In 11 Years As Pictures From Daughter's...

ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah Dethrones R Ashwin From Top Spot, Virat Kohli Back In Top-10

ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah Dethrones R Ashwin From Top Spot, Virat Kohli Back In Top-10

India & Bangladesh Cricket Teams Reach Gwalior Ahead Of T-20 Match; Security Tightened Amid Threats...

India & Bangladesh Cricket Teams Reach Gwalior Ahead Of T-20 Match; Security Tightened Amid Threats...