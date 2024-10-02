Mohun Bagan Super Giant Face Fine, Ban After Deciding Against Travelling To Iran For AFC Champions League Match Against Tractor SC

Image: X

Indian Super League side Mohun Bagan Super Giant risk facing ban as well as heavy fine from Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for deciding against travelling to Iran to face Tractor SC in AFC Champions Cup. This decision comes on the same day that Iran launched ballistic missiles at Israel in response to ongoing hostilities involving Hezbollah in Lebanon, following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike. The match was scheduled for 9:30 PM IST on October 2, 2024, at the Yadegar Imam Stadium in Tabriz, northwestern Iran.

Mohun Bagan had sent multiple letters to the AFC explaining the reason behind not traveling. They said, “We have sent multiple letters to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the All India Football Federation. Just yesterday (September 30), we informed the AFC that our players require adequate security, and they have expressed their unwillingness to travel to Iran. Given the current situation, we have requested alternatives, such as moving the match to a different location.”

The club highlighted that three days prior, the AFC had indicated that the security situation was under control, but circumstances have dramatically changed since then.

Furthermore, many players have expressed their discomfort about traveling to Iran. Among them are three Australian players, from a country that has imposed sanctions against Iran.

The AFC has acknowledged MBSG's decision not to travel and will refer the matter to the appropriate committees. A decision regarding whether the match will be held at a neutral venue is still pending. According to the AFC Champions League Two regulations, MBSG might face the possibility of forfeiting the match, a fine and potential bans from future competitions.

If Mohun Bagan gets disqualified from the competition, then their one point gained from the draw against Ravshan Kulob will be gone and all their matches cancelled. The Mariners could even be banned from future AFC competitions for this act if the federation deems it necessary.