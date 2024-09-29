AFC Champions League 2: Mohun Bagan's Match Against Tractor FC May Face Complication Following Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah's Death

Mohun Bagan's Match Against Tractor FC in major doubt | Image: X

Indian Super League (ISL) team Mohun Bagan Super Giant is set to compete against Tractor FC in their second match of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2 at the Yadegar-e Emam Stadium in Tabriz, Iran, on October 2. However the situation has become complicated following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, alongside a high-ranking general from Iran's Revolutionary Guard due to an Israeli airstrike. In response, Iran has declared a five-day mourning period.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Concerns over player safety have arisen, with several foreign players from Mohun Bagan facing travel advisories against going to Iran. Reports indicate that multiple visa applications have been denied, including those of players holding Indian passports.

The club is in discussions with the Ministry of External Affairs and has reached out to the AFC for clarity regarding the match's status. Initially planning to travel directly from Bengaluru after their Indian Super League game, the team has instead decided to return to Kolkata.

In light of the uncertainty, Tractor FC took to social media, accusing Mohun Bagan of making excuses. In their opening Group A match, Mohun Bagan played to a goalless draw against Tajikistan’s FC Ravshan, while Tractor FC currently tops the group after a decisive 3-0 victory over Qatar’s Al-Wakrah SC.

What is AFC Champions League 2?

This will be the inaugural edition of what is now the AFC’s second-tier club football tournament. A total of 32 teams will participate, with 16 from West Asia and the others from the East.

Of those, 12 teams will get a direct entry into the group stage of the competition, while four more teams will be added in each region. There will be four groups, each consisting of four teams, in each region.