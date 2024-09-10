Anwar Ali Banned For Four Months; Mohun Bagan Eligible for ₹12.90 Crore Compensation: AIFF PSC

Image: X

The All India Football Federation on Tuesday imposed a four-month suspension on India international Anwar Ali after finding the defender "guilty" of illegally terminating his four-year contract with Mohun Bagan who are also eligible for a huge compensation of ₹12.90 crore.

The Players Status Committee of the AIFF also ruled that the Anwar's parent club Delhi FC and East Bengal, with whom the defender had entered into a lucrative five-year deal, have been banned from registering players for two transfer windows -- 2024-25 winter and 2025-26 summer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anwar Ali, East Bengal and Delhi FC are all jointly "liable" for the compensation amount which includes ₹8.40 crore for the residual value of the contract, ₹2 crore already paid to Delhi FC under loan agreement, and ₹2.50 crore for other "damages suffered by the club," stated the decision of the AIFF Players Status Committee.

The transfer of India centre-back Ali to East Bengal from Mohun Bagan following a unilateral termination of his loan, had sparked a controversy in Kolkata Maidan.

The 23-year-old, who played a key role in their Indian Super League Shield-winning campaign, scoring three goals and one assist in 26 games last season, terminated his contract and joined arch-rivals East Bengal in a five-year deal.

Mohun Bagan then challenged the decision by filing a complaint with the AIFF's Player Status Committee.

"In accordance with Article 20.4, the Player is restricted from playing in official matches for a period of 4 (four) months, a period that shall commence from the date of notification of this decision," read the six-page judgment signed by Savio Messias deputy chairperson, AIFF Players Status Committee.

This suspension is applicable for his club matches and he will be eligible to play for India.

"Under Article 20.3, and subject to any provisions to the contrary in contract, the Committee holds all three parties i.e. Anwar Ali, East Bengal FC and Delhi FC jointly and severally liable for the above amount (Rs 12.90 crore)."

"In accordance with Article 20.4, the Player is restricted from playing in official matches for a period of 4 (four) months, a period that shall commence from the date of notification of this decision."

It further said if the compensation is not paid within 45 days, the club will face a ban on registering new players for up to three registration periods, and the player will be restricted from playing in official matches for up to six months.