AIFF Appoints Spaniard Manolo Marquez As Indian Men's Football Team Coach 'Effective Immediately'

The All India Football Federation on Saturday appointed Manolo Marquez as the head coach of the men's national team. The Spanish manager steps into the role vacated by Igor Stimac, who was dismissed from his position in June after India crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Marquez, currently serving as the manager of FC Goa, will begin his full-time duties with Team India in June 2025, aligning with the expiration of his contract with the Goan club in May next year. Until then, he will concurrently coach both FC Goa and the national squad.

"The All India Football Federation’s Executive Committee meeting deliberated on the appointment of the new head coach for the Senior Men’s National Team, and selected Manolo Marquez for the job, effective immediately.

"During the 2024-25 season, Mr. Marquez will continue his role as the head coach of first team at FC Goa, handling both responsibilities concurrently before assuming the national coaching role on a full-time basis," the AIFF said in a statement.

Who is Manolo Marquez?

55-year-old Manolo Marquez brings considerable acumen and a deep understanding of Indian football, particularly in nurturing young talent within the national team.

In recent times, several national team players have directly emerged from his leadership at Hyderabad FC.

Marquez embarked on his coaching journey in India in 2020. He has overseen operations at two ISL franchises – initially with Hyderabad FC from 2020 to 2023, followed by his current tenure at FC Goa since 2023.

His coaching accolades include securing the ISL Championship with Hyderabad FC in the 2021-22 season. Notably, Marquez boasts an extensive coaching pedigree in Spain, having commanded teams such as Las Palmas (top division), Las Palmas B, Espanyol B, Badalona, Prat, and Europa (third division).