 Watch: Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History After Scoring Penalty Goal During Bengaluru FC VS Mohun Bagan Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History After Scoring Penalty Goal During Bengaluru FC VS Mohun Bagan Match

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History After Scoring Penalty Goal During Bengaluru FC VS Mohun Bagan Match

With a total of 64 goals across 158 league matches for Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, Chhetri has eclipsed Bartholomew Ogbeche's previous record.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
Sunil Chettri celebrates after scoring match winning goal | Image: ISL

Just three months after saying an emotional farewell to international football, Sunil Chhetri achieved another milestone by becoming the all-time leading goal-scorer in the Indian Super League (ISL). With a total of 64 goals across 158 league matches for Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC, Chhetri has eclipsed Bartholomew Ogbeche's previous record.

Chettri achieved the feat during Bengaluru FC's 3-0 win against Mohun Bagan. The captain first assisted Suresh Wangjam for Bengaluru's second goal in the 20th minute before scoring in the 51st minute by converting a penalty. This achievement further enhances his legacy, as he is already recognized as the all-time top scorer for the Indian national team and a champion in the country's premier football league.

Chhetri’s goal against the Mariners was his third of the season. He had earlier starred in Bengaluru’s 3-0 hammering of Hyderabad FC with two late goals, successfully converting a penalty in the 85th minute before completing a brace in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

With their victory over Mohun Bagan on Saturday, Bengaluru FC achieved their best ever start to an ISL campaign, winning each of its first three fixtures for the first time ever. They also remain on top of the standings following their hat-trick of wins.

FPJ Shorts
Catholic Groups Push For Amendment To Waqf Act; Syro-Malabar Church, Kerala Catholic Bishop Council Sent Letter To JPC
Catholic Groups Push For Amendment To Waqf Act; Syro-Malabar Church, Kerala Catholic Bishop Council Sent Letter To JPC
Watch: Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History After Scoring Penalty Goal During Bengaluru FC VS Mohun Bagan Match
Watch: Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History After Scoring Penalty Goal During Bengaluru FC VS Mohun Bagan Match
Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment Projects
Mumbai: MHADA Sends 1,200 Notices To Developers, Housing Society In Bid To Push Redevelopment Projects
NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 Registration Closes Today For 170 Posts; Apply Now! Direct Link Here
NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 Registration Closes Today For 170 Posts; Apply Now! Direct Link Here

Having played all three matches at home so far Bengaluru FC face defending Cup champions Mumbai City FC in Mumbai on Wednesday, 2 October in their first game away from home.

Sunil Chhetri's ISL journey

Chhetri's journey in the ISL began in 2015 with Mumbai City FC, where he netted 7 goals in his inaugural season. After joining Bengaluru FC for the 2017-18 season, he went on to score 57 league goals and provide 12 assists. His significant contributions helped the team clinch their first league title during the 2018-19 season, where he played a crucial role with nine goals and three assists.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History After Scoring Penalty Goal During Bengaluru FC VS Mohun Bagan...

Watch: Sunil Chhetri Makes ISL History After Scoring Penalty Goal During Bengaluru FC VS Mohun Bagan...

SLC Extend Sanath Jayasuriya's Role As Coach Of Sri Lankan Men's Team By Another Year

SLC Extend Sanath Jayasuriya's Role As Coach Of Sri Lankan Men's Team By Another Year

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Opening Session To Be Washed Out As Next Inspection Set For 12 PM

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 3 Live: Opening Session To Be Washed Out As Next Inspection Set For 12 PM

How Much Money Will Chennai Super Kings Shell Out To Retain MS Dhoni For IPL 2025? Rules Explained

How Much Money Will Chennai Super Kings Shell Out To Retain MS Dhoni For IPL 2025? Rules Explained

IPL 2025: 2-Year Ban On Overseas Players Pulling Out Of Tournament After Being Picked In Auction

IPL 2025: 2-Year Ban On Overseas Players Pulling Out Of Tournament After Being Picked In Auction