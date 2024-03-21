'Mohammed Shami, With The Help Of UP Police And BJP Govt, Will Plan To Murder Me': Hasin Jahan

Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has once again levelled some serious allegations against the India pacer on social media.

The 44-year-old former model took to social media to reveal that she and the couple's 3-year-old daughter were tortured by Amroha police and also slammed Kolkata lower court for denying her justice.

Shami married Hasin Jahan in 2014 but have been living separately since 2018 after she accused the ace cricketer of adultery and physical harassment.

She also filed a complaint of domestic violence and murder attempt in Kolkata but Shami was found not guilty of the charges in court.

Jahan however, maintains her stance and continues to blame Shami for the accusations she levelled against him. She also has custody of their daughter.

Hasin Jahan's rant against Shami & family

"I was badly treated by my star husband and his family, I was forced to seek administrative and court help. But I did not get administrative help the way I should have.

"Amroha's police tortured me and my 3 year old daughter. The government has insulted me and is watching the show of injustice done to me and is still watching, while people have still not found out the truth. Kolkata lower court is doing injustice.

"On 06.03.24 I filed a complaint with Amroha SP Shudhir Kumar ji and requested him to inform the public if your investigation is going on and take action. He assured me not to worry, no one would be able to pressurise us. After a few days, F.I.R. Since I could not find a copy, I again contacted S.P. Tried to contact him but it was not possible.

"I again took an appointment on 18.03.24 to meet him, I was given the time of 11 am. But S.P. jee's P.R.O. Sunil Kumar treated me very rudely and I was told that S.P. doesn't want to meet me.

"I cried a lot but then I thought that I am living in a double society, I will brag about my beloved in front of God and I will strengthen myself and go back, uske bad maine S.P. Amroha messaged your P.R.O. He discussed it with me and did not allow me to meet him till now I have not received a reply.

"And all this is happening to me just because I am a Muslim woman, if I were a Hindu and whatever atrocities have happened to me and are happening to me then maybe justice would have been done to me by now!

"I wanted to get proper justice from the Supreme Court but justice has not been done to me so the court is just giving me date after date. The High Court does not want to hear me. The scoundrels have not allowed my case to be listed. India's media would not have been sold to the public of the country to know the truth.

"Shami Ahmed,,,BJP government and U.P. With the help of police he will plan to murder me," Jahan posted.