'Sari Hekri Nikal Gayi...': Mohammed Shami's Estranged Wife Hasin Jahan Shares Picture Of Man Arrested For Abusing Her

Hasin Jahan's latest Instagram post causes stir. | (Credits: Instagram/Screengrab)

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has come into the spotlight once again following her latest Instagram post. In her latest Instagram post, Hasin Jahan has described how an unnamed man kept apologising for abusing her and was sacked from his job. The post, shared on Saturday (December 2nd) has caused plenty of stir on social media.

Hasin took to Instagram and posted a picture of the man with his face blurred and suggested that he kept apologizing for his actions, but she didn't budge and got him arrested. She wrote the below:

"Abuse kar raha tha, fir pakra gaya. Jab arrest hua tab sari hekri nikal gyi. Aur mafi par mafi mang Raha tha. Request kar raha tha zindagi kharab ho jaegi lal dag lag jega bla bla,to ye hai awkad bhoukne walo ki.😂 Noukri se bhi hath dho bitha. Kai sare ese frustrated pagal hai jo arrest hua hai aur aage proceeding chalu hai."

(He was abusing me and kept apologizing after getting arrested. He kept requesting me that his life will be spoilt, but ultimately lost his job. Many have been arrested this way and are now).