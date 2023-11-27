'Never Said Shami Pays Money To Batsmen To Get Them Out': Hasin Jahan Claims 'Media Mafia' Hired By Indian Pacer Defaming Her

As Mohammad Shami's remarkable performance in the World Cup was winning hearts, his estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, captured attention with her statements and activity on social media. Hasin Jahan, who has been vocal during the entire tournament, has earlier made serious allegations against the cricketer and his family after the couple's fallout.

Recently, circulating reports suggested a statement attributed to Hasina Jahan, claiming that Shami pays money to batters to get their wicket. On Monday, Hasin Jahan took to her Instagram handle to clarify that she has never made any such statement. Alongside a picture of a media report citing her alleged statement against Shami, Hasin Jahan wrote that this is being done at Shami's behest to tarnish her image.

Read the entire translated text of her post:

"People who understand and comprehend societal crimes, see how every false piece of news is being spread to falsely defame me, orchestrated by a gathering of antisocial individuals. In 2018, Shami Ahmad elevated a media figure named Umesh, and since then, this media figure has been managing the media to consistently tarnish my reputation. I have not leveled any false accusations against Shami Ahmad, nor have I initiated any false cases. Whatever atrocities Shami Ahmad and his family have committed against me, I have brought them to the attention of the world and filed a case.

Shami Ahmad has not received any clean chit from the court yet, and neither have I been accused. However, the biased and managed media continues to play the role of a judge, trying to prove me unilaterally guilty.

Now, you tell me, what should be done with such criminals who are misleading society and attempting to disrupt my life and the lives of my daughters? Is our society reduced to the point where anyone with money can do anything, and people silently watch the spectacle?

You decide for yourselves. Shami Ahmad is going to great lengths to hide his own sins and crimes. If I had not taken any action, more than five years would have passed since the deaths of me and my daughter, and none of you would have known anything about us.

The media should never portray one side unjustly; it should present both sides. However, in my case, it is unfairly tarnishing my reputation with a biased perspective."

Bizarre statements during World Cup

Earlier, Hasin Jahan hit headlines during the World Cup, when Shami was being praised for his amazing bowling performances.

Asked about his performance, she said that if Shami does well for the country then he will earn well and will be able to provide for her and their daughter Aaira.

"Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kr rha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega. (Whatever it is, if he [Shami] is performing well, will stay in Indian team and earn well, it will secure our future)."

She had also refused to wish Shami well for the remaining games.

"I will give my best wishes to Team India but not him," Jahan had said during an interview for News Nation.

Mohammed Shami vs Hasin Jahan

Shami and Jahan went through a bitter divorce after she accused the pacer of adultery, marital rape, match-fixingn and domestic violence.

Jahan had also threatened to release all the proofs of her allegations to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She even took custody of their only child.

Shami on his part, denied all the charges and said that his wife had become 'evil' and went on say that 'I can die for my country but never betray" while speaking on match-fixing allegations.

Jahan moved the Supreme Court earlier this year after the Calcutta HC dismissed her plea seeking to lift stay on the arrest warrant against Shami. A sessions court in West Bengal had stayed the arrest warrant against Shami.