2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Is Mohammed Shami Joining BJP? Rumours Swirl After Indian Pacer's Pics Meeting Amit Shah Go Viral

Indian bowling sensation and highest wicket-taker in recently concluded cricket world cup, Mohammed Shami, was spotted with home minister Amit Shah and national security advisor Ajit Doval. The cricketer took to Instagram to post pictures with Shah and Doval.

Shami meets Shah, Doval at Baluni's Egas celebration

Mohammed Shami was attending Egas celebration organised at BJP leader Anil Baluni's Delhi residence. Egas is an age-old traditional festival of Uttarakhand. Shami participated as one of the chief guests in this celebration.

In this event, besides Shami, several prominent leaders from the BJP also participated, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Ajit Doval. Meanwhile, renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal was also a part of the event.

The pictures of Shami's meeting with the Home Minister was posted by the former on his social media handle. Shami's pictures with Shah and Doval are now going viral on social media.

Is Shami joining BJP?

Following the emergence of Shami's pictures alongside Shah, speculation is rampant on social media and within Delhi's political circles regarding the Indian pace sensation potentially joining the saffron party. These rumors gain credibility from recent developments that suggest the BJP may have strategic plans.

The first surprise occurred when UP CM Yogi Adityanath, not traditionally associated with favouring minorities, unexpectedly announced the construction of a cricket stadium in Shami's native village of Amroha, acknowledging Shami's outstanding performance in the World Cup.

Subsequently, after India's disappointing defeat in the final, PM Modi embraced Shami during his visit to the cricket team's dressing room to console them, with the resulting photograph going viral on social media.

Adding to the intrigue was Baluni's Egas party, where Shami took center stage. Shami received special attention and was guided to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who blessed him and encouraged him to embark on a new journey. Speculation is rife that the BJP may elevate Shami to contest against Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party, the current Lok Sabha member from Amroha.

Shami rescued road accident victim

Earlier this week, Shami rescued a road accident victim in Nainital and shared a video of the incident on social media. In the clip posted by the 32-year-old on his official Instagram account, a few helpers came by and were seen helping the victim alongside Shami.

“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” he posted on Instagram.

Shami praises PM Modi

In a recent interaction with ANI, Shami admitted that PM Modi speaking to the players in the dressing room gave them confidence. Speaking of their performance in the final, the veteran felt their execution was not the best on the day and that their confidence was still high.

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something really different. Overall we all performed really well. There was no shortage of skill and confidence. I feel sometimes as a team, we can all have that one bad day, which can come anytime. That day did not belong to us. We lacked in execution, runs, but there was not anything due to which our morale and confidence was down."

The Bengal seamer could next be seen during the South Africa tour next month.