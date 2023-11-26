Video: 'God Gave Him 2nd Life', Mohammed Shami Rescues Road Accident Victim Near Nainital

(Credits: Screengrab)

Star Indian seamer Mohammed Shami rescued a road accident victim in Nainital and shared a video of the incident on social media. In the clip posted by the 32-year-old on his official Instagram account, a few helpers came by and were seen helping the victim alongside Shami.

“He’s so lucky god gave him 2nd life. His car fell down from the hill road near Nainital just in front of my car. We took him out very safely,” he posted on Instagram.

Shami was a part of the Indian team in the recently-concluded ODI World Cup 2023 at home, which lost to Australia in the final in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, he was not included in the team for the first four matches but ended the tournament with a brilliant 24 wickets at a sensational average of 10.71 and an economy of 5.26, including three fifers and a four-for. Hardik Pandya's ankle injury proved to be a blessing for Shami as he took the tournament by storm.

"We can all have that one bad day" - Mohammed Shami

In a recent interaction with ANI, Shami admitted that PM Modi speaking to the players in the dressing room gave them confidence. Speaking of their performance in the final, the veteran felt their execution was not the best on the day and that their confidence was still high.

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something really different. Overall we all performed really well. There was no shortage of skill and confidence. I feel sometimes as a team, we can all have that one bad day, which can come anytime. That day did not belong to us. We lacked in execution, runs, but there was not anything due to which our morale and confidence was down."

#WATCH | Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: On PM Modi meeting the Indian Cricket team after the match, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami says, "It is very important. At that time, we had lost the match. In such a situation, when the Prime Minister encourages you, it is a different moment.… pic.twitter.com/kEpuhaF19A — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

The Bengal seamer could next be seen during the South Africa tour next month.

(With inputs from IANS)