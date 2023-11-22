'Sudhar Jao Yaar': Shami Slams Former Pak Players Over Team India Getting 'Different Ball' Remark; Video Viral

Shami Slams Former Pak Players Over Team India Getting 'Different Ball' Remark | Twitter

Mumbai: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has slammed the Pakistani players for claiming that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is favouring Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He refuted the claims of former Pakistan player Hasan Raza that ICC is providing different set of balls to Team India during the World Cup. During an interview, Shami said that several Pakistani players were not able to digest his success in the World Cup.

He does not feel jealous if other players perform well

Mohammed Shami said that he does not feel jealous if other players perform well. He said, "If you start enjoying the success of other players, then I think you can become a better player. I have been listening to all these things since the World Cup started. I wasn't playing in the initial games, but when I played, I took five wickets and in the next match I took four wickets and another five-wicket haul in the next match. Some Pakistani players were not able to digest this. So, I cannot do anything in this".

'They feel that they are the best'

He further said, "They feel that they are the best. But the player is the one who performs at the time when needed. According to me the best player is the one who does hardwork and performs and the one who stands for the team. And you are the one creating controversy and keep on saying anything. They are claiming that Team India is getting a ball of different colour and also of different brand. ICC is favouring Team India. Sudhar Jao Yaar (Mend your ways)."

'Wasim Akram gave a befitting reply to them'

He also said "Wasim Akram gave a befitting reply to them which made them to understand the system of how the balls are assigned to the teams and also how the bowlers can choose tha balls. Still? they were not able to understand. I can understand if someone who has not played on that level speaks in such a manner. But the ex-players are talking like this. And I don't think people will do anything other than make a laugh out of it." Mohammed Shami also said, "I admit that I talk rough, but I will have to speak on these things."

Mohammed Shami's performance at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Mohammed Shami had a blissful run at the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Mohammed Shami shattered many records with his pareformance at the World Cup for Team India. He broke Mitchell Starc's record to become the fastest to take 50 wickets in the World Cup. He also broke Zaheer Khan's record for taking most number of wickets in a single edition of the World Cup. Mohammed Shami ended his campaign at the World Cup and became the leading wicket taker in this edition of the World Cup.