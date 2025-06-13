Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC Final 2025; Video

Image: ICC/X

In a pivotal moment early into the second innings of the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered a landmark breakthrough, removing South African opener Ryan Rickelton for just six runs. This dismissal, caught behind by Alex Carey, came in the third over and marked a crucial stride in Australia’s quest to defend their title.

As South Africa began their challenging chase of 282, Australia needed to assert dominance early. Starc, armed with his lethal left-arm pace, drew an edge from Rickelton that was safely snapped up by Carey, a textbook wicket at a crucial juncture.

Australia’s fightback was already established during Day 3, thanks in part to Starc’s earlier unbeaten 58 in their second innings. That tenacious knock, coupled with a valuable last-wicket stand alongside Hazlewood, propelled Australia's total to 207, setting a competitive target .

Mitchell Starc’s early breakthrough of Rickelton provided Australia with a significant psychological edge, compounding their strong position in the second innings. As South Africa rebuilds from 47/1, Starc's exploits with both bat and ball intensify the contest at Lord’s—potentially tipping the scales in Australia's favor as they move closer to retaining the WTC crown.

The Final now hinges on whether Australia can maintain this dominance and whether South Africa’s side can steady the innings. One thing is clear: Starc's impact keeps the drama very much alive.

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.