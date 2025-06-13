 Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC Final 2025; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC Final 2025; Video

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC Final 2025; Video

The Final now hinges on whether Australia can maintain this dominance and whether South Africa’s side can steady the innings. One thing is clear: Starc's impact keeps the drama very much alive.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
Image: ICC/X

In a pivotal moment early into the second innings of the World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, veteran Australian pacer Mitchell Starc delivered a landmark breakthrough, removing South African opener Ryan Rickelton for just six runs. This dismissal, caught behind by Alex Carey, came in the third over and marked a crucial stride in Australia’s quest to defend their title.

As South Africa began their challenging chase of 282, Australia needed to assert dominance early. Starc, armed with his lethal left-arm pace, drew an edge from Rickelton that was safely snapped up by Carey, a textbook wicket at a crucial juncture.

Read Also
'No Rohit Sharma, No Party': Netizens Troll Indian Star As Travis Head Falls Cheaply Against South...
article-image
Read Also
Wiaan Mulder Slips While Fielding, Escapes Injury Scare During AUS Vs SA WTC 2025 Final; Video
article-image

Australia’s fightback was already established during Day 3, thanks in part to Starc’s earlier unbeaten 58 in their second innings. That tenacious knock, coupled with a valuable last-wicket stand alongside Hazlewood, propelled Australia's total to 207, setting a competitive target .

Mitchell Starc’s early breakthrough of Rickelton provided Australia with a significant psychological edge, compounding their strong position in the second innings. As South Africa rebuilds from 47/1, Starc's exploits with both bat and ball intensify the contest at Lord’s—potentially tipping the scales in Australia's favor as they move closer to retaining the WTC crown.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

The Final now hinges on whether Australia can maintain this dominance and whether South Africa’s side can steady the innings. One thing is clear: Starc's impact keeps the drama very much alive.

South Africa wins the toss and opts to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

UTT 2025: Jaipur Patriots Beat Dabang Delhi To Reach Final As Sreeja Akula, Yashansh Malik Shine in...

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Pic: AB De Villiers Enjoys WTC Final 2025 From Stands As South Africa Eyes Historic Chase At Lord's

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Vidarbha Pro T20 League: Jitesh Sharma Hits Last-Ball Six To Seal Final Spot For NECO Master...

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Steve Smith Suffers Finger Injury, Leaves Field In Agony During AUS Vs SA WTC Final 2025; Video

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...

Mitchell Starc Strikes Early, Dismisses Ryan Rickelton To Give Australia A Perfect Start In WTC...