 Why Are Australian And South African Players Wearing Black Armbands During WTC 2025 Final? Reason Explained
Why Are Australian And South African Players Wearing Black Armbands During WTC 2025 Final? Reason Explained

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

In a poignant show of solidarity and respect, players from both Australia and South Africa, along with match officials, have been seen wearing black armbands during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final at a packed Lord’s Stadium. Here’s why those simple black bands carry such emotional significance.

On June 12, a devastating plane crash near Ahmedabad claimed numerous lives. In response, players from both nations paused pre-match routines, observed a minute of silence, and wore black armbands, a gesture of respect and grief.

The choice to wear armbands beautifully demonstrated unity within the cricket world. Both teams, recognizing the weight of the tragedy, came together in shared mourning before resuming the high-stakes battle of the WTC Final.

Black armbands are an established symbol of mourning in sports, representing collective grief and remembrance. In this instance, they allowed players and officials to pay their respects without words. This touching gesture at Lord’s reinforced the idea that cricket, while competitive, operates within a global community capable of compassion and empathy in times of sorrow.

South Africa wins the toss and opts to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

