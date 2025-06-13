Courtney Walsh And Curtly Ambrose Kick Off MLC Action At Oakland Coliseum, Joined By Adam Gilchrist; Video

Image: Cognizant Major League Cricket/X

Cricketing legends Courtney Walsh and Curtly Ambrose brought a wave of nostalgia and excitement to the United States as they delivered the ceremonial first balls at the historic Oakland Coliseum, marking a significant moment in the rise of Major League Cricket (MLC). Standing behind the stumps to receive those deliveries was none other than the iconic Australian wicketkeeper-batsman, Adam Gilchrist, adding further gravitas to the occasion.

The event was held as part of a promotional ceremony highlighting the expansion of MLC and the growing popularity of cricket in North America. The selection of the Oakland Coliseum, a stadium steeped in sports history and known primarily for baseball, symbolised a bridging of cultures and a bold new chapter for cricket in the United States.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Walsh and Ambrose, the fearsome West Indian pace duo who terrorized batters throughout the 1990s, returned to the field with the same charisma and presence that made them household names. Though the deliveries they bowled on this occasion were symbolic rather than thunderous, the moment carried a deep emotional weight for fans and players alike.

Adding to the special atmosphere was Adam Gilchrist, who crouched behind the stumps with his familiar grin, donning the gloves once more for the occasion. The Australian great, known for redefining the role of wicketkeeper-batsman, looked right at home as he shared the pitch with two of the greatest fast bowlers the game has ever seen.

Adam Milne Imitates Suryakumar Yadav’s Iconic ‘Supla Shot’ During Texas Super Kings' Net Session Ahead Of MLC 2025; Video

Ahead of the Major League Cricket 2025 season, New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne, now with the Texas Super Kings, turned heads during a net session. Captured on video, Milne enthusiastically attempted to replicate Indian limited-overs maestro Suryakumar Yadav’s trademark “Supla Shot.”

This shot, which involves hitting the ball over the infield with a distinctive flick of the wrists, has always been a crowd-pleaser. As Milne swung his bat into the shot’s distinctive motion, teammates erupted with cheers of “Shot Surya!”, an acknowledgment of Suryakumar’s inspiration and global influence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As MLC 2025 nears, this gesture sets the tone for a season of innovation. With Milne’s pace and his inventive batting style on display, fans can look forward to electrifying matchups and cross-pollination of talent in arenas from Texas to New York.