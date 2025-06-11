'I Still Don’t Get It': Rohit Sharma Reflects On Confusion Over Viral Labubu Dolls

Image: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma recently took to Instagram with a charming and humorous post featuring the now-trendy “Labubu” dolls, demonstrating his playful side off the cricket field. Captioning the photo, Rohit confessed, “My girls tried explaining these to me, I still don’t get it,” a light-hearted admission that resonated with fans and offered a delightful glimpse into his home life alongside his daughter and wife, Ritika Sajdeh.

For those unfamiliar, Labubu is more than just a toy; it’s a designer collectible with cult status. Created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung as part of The Monsters universe, Labubu draws inspiration from European fairy tales and folklore. First introduced in 2015, the character, along with others like Spooky, Zimomo, and Pato, has captured the fantasy of fans globally.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit’s playful post sparked a wave of affectionate reactions from fans, many drawing parallels between the “hitman” of the cricket pitch and his gentle interaction with the adorable toys. His candid admission of being puzzled by the dolls, despite his daughters’ enthusiastic explanations, was met with amusement, sparking comments and memes that celebrated his relatable, down-to-earth persona.

This indulgent glimpse into Rohit’s family life, contrasted with his high-pressure roles as captain and senior pro, highlights an endearing balance: intense professionalism on the field and charming vulnerability away from it. Whether leading India in international fixtures or unraveling the enigmatic appeal of Labubu dolls through his daughters’ eyes, Rohit continues to win hearts both in the boundary box and beyond.

Rohit Sharma Shows His Daughter A Fan’s Portrait Tattoo In Heartwarming Moment; Video

In a touching display of father-daughter bonding, India's cricketing superstar Rohit Sharma was recently seen sharing a special moment with his daughter, Samaira. A video circulating on social media captures Rohit pointing out a fan's tattoo of his own portrait to Samaira, who appeared intrigued by the artwork.

The tattoo, a detailed depiction of Rohit's face, was inked by a devoted fan eager to showcase admiration for the cricketer. Rohit's gesture of sharing this tribute with his daughter not only highlights his humility but also underscores the deep connection he maintains with his supporters.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This moment adds to a series of endearing interactions between Rohit and Samaira that have warmed the hearts of fans. From celebrating victories together to sharing playful moments off the field, their bond offers a glimpse into the personal life of one of cricket's most revered figures.