Adam Milne Imitates Suryakumar Yadav’s Iconic ‘Supla Shot’ During Texas Super Kings' Net Session Ahead Of MLC 2025; Video

Image: Texas Super Kings/X

Ahead of the Major League Cricket 2025 season, New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne, now with the Texas Super Kings, turned heads during a net session. Captured on video, Milne enthusiastically attempted to replicate Indian limited-overs maestro Suryakumar Yadav’s trademark “Supla Shot.”

This shot, which involves hitting the ball over the infield with a distinctive flick of the wrists, has always been a crowd-pleaser. As Milne swung his bat into the shot’s distinctive motion, teammates erupted with cheers of “Shot Surya!”, an acknowledgment of Suryakumar’s inspiration and global influence.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As MLC 2025 nears, this gesture sets the tone for a season of innovation. With Milne’s pace and his inventive batting style on display, fans can look forward to electrifying matchups and cross-pollination of talent in arenas from Texas to New York.

'A True Icon And Legend Of The Game': Suresh Raina Hails MS Dhoni’s Legacy After ICC Hall Of Fame Induction

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, tributes poured in from fans, cricketers, and legends across the world. Among the most heartfelt messages came from none other than his close friend and long-time teammate Suresh Raina. Taking to social media, Raina expressed his admiration and gratitude towards Dhoni with a touching tweet that captured the essence of the former India captain’s remarkable legacy.

“The Legend Enters the Hall @msdhoni incredible career & contributions to cricket have earned him a well-deserved spot in the Hall of Fame,” Raina wrote, celebrating Dhoni’s milestone. He further added, “From electrifying finishes to game-changing leadership, Dhoni bhai has left an indelible mark on the sport. His calm demeanor, razor-sharp instincts & unwavering commitment have inspired millions. A true icon & legend of the game, his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The bond between Raina and Dhoni has been one of Indian cricket’s most enduring friendships. From countless match-winning partnerships to sharing the dressing room at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, their camaraderie has always reflected mutual respect and brotherhood. Raina’s tribute, filled with emotion and reverence, underscored the deep personal and professional admiration he holds for Dhoni.

MS Dhoni’s induction into the ICC Hall of Fame is a fitting honor for a career that redefined modern cricket leadership. From guiding India to a historic T20 World Cup victory in 2007, to lifting the ODI World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013, Dhoni’s captaincy era is widely considered one of the golden periods in Indian cricket history. Known for his finishing prowess, tactical brilliance, and unflinching calm under pressure, he earned the title of “Captain Cool” and became an enduring symbol of Indian cricketing excellence.