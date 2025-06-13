 Wiaan Mulder Slips While Fielding, Escapes Injury Scare During AUS Vs SA WTC 2025 Final; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Image: Star Sports/X

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder gave everyone a scare on Day 3 of the World Test Championship Final 2025 at Lord’s when he nearly suffered a bizarre injury while fielding. The moment happened during Australia’s second innings when Mulder made a diving effort at point to stop a firmly hit ball.

As Mulder attempted a quick return throw after gathering the ball, he lost his balance and slipped awkwardly on the grass. For a moment, it looked like he might have injured his knee or wrist due to the angle of his fall. Fortunately, Mulder quickly got back on his feet and appeared to be unharmed, continuing to field without needing any medical attention.

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Australia’s innings, during a tense period in the match. Australia had resumed the day at 144/8, and every run was crucial. Mulder’s effort came while trying to apply pressure on the Australian tail, who had started to rebuild the innings. The clip of the moment was widely shared on social media, with many fans and commentators expressing relief that Mulder avoided what could have been a serious injury.

Although the fall did not result in injury, it served as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of cricket and how easily players can get hurt, even during routine plays. Mulder’s commitment and athleticism were on full display, and the scare added an extra layer of drama to an already intense WTC Final.

South Africa wins the toss and opts to field at Lord's Cricket Ground

Meanwhile, the toss at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London went South Africa's way and Temba Bavuma opted to field first under overcast conditions.

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

