 Mira-Bhayandar: Cops nab bookie from Mira Road cafe for betting on GT vs MI IPL 2023 Eliminator
The cricket bookie was involved in accepting and placing bets on the IPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
The Crime Branch Unit (Zone I) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police has apprehended Sunny Bappi Das (21), a small-time bookie, who was caught red-handed while engaging in betting at a café in the Ramdev Park area of Mira Road around 8:30 pm on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team, led by API Pushpraj Surve, arrested Das from Café Dopsy Chai. He was involved in accepting and placing bets on the IPL 2023 Eliminator match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans, which was taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

During the arrest, Das was found to possess user IDs and passwords of various online betting applications installed on his smartphone.

An offence has been registered against the accused at the Navghar police station under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act.

The police are conducting further investigations and do not rule out the possibility of more arrests in connection with this case.

