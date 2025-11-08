 IND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change

The hosts, however, will be determined to bounce back, avoid a home-series defeat, and level the series 2-2.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

IND vs AUS 5th T20I playing XI

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Toss

FPJ Shorts
Kerala Government Gives In-Principle Approval For Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹1,441.24 Crore Under Tranche 31 Of NABARD's Development Fund
Kerala Government Gives In-Principle Approval For Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹1,441.24 Crore Under Tranche 31 Of NABARD's Development Fund
Maharashtra: Activist Raises Alarm Over Stamp Duty Waiver In Parth Pawar-Linked Land Deal
Maharashtra: Activist Raises Alarm Over Stamp Duty Waiver In Parth Pawar-Linked Land Deal
Making Money Requires Conviction, Not Borrowing: Lessons From Vikas Khemani
Making Money Requires Conviction, Not Borrowing: Lessons From Vikas Khemani
Punjab SC Commission Issues Notice To LoP Pratap Bajwa Over Alleged Misuse Of Sikh Religious Images During Tarn Taran Rally
Punjab SC Commission Issues Notice To LoP Pratap Bajwa Over Alleged Misuse Of Sikh Religious Images During Tarn Taran Rally

Australia wins toss, elects to bowl first.

Preview

India faces Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8. Leading the series 2-1, India have the opportunity to seal a memorable tour victory. Their dominant performance in the fourth match showcased impressive batting from Shubman Gill and Axar Patel, while the spinners dismantled Australia’s middle order. The hosts, however, will be determined to bounce back, avoid a home-series defeat, and level the series 2-2.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change

IND vs AUS 5th T20I, Brisbane Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms As India Eye Series Win At Gabba

IND vs AUS 5th T20I, Brisbane Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms As India Eye Series Win At Gabba

ATP Finals 2025: Live Streaming, Groups With Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner, Prize...

ATP Finals 2025: Live Streaming, Groups With Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner, Prize...

Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA...

Watch: Rishabh Pant Gets Hit On Helmet, Elbow & Abdomen, Big Worry For Team India Before IND vs SA...

'Does It Matter...?': Netizens Troll Michael Vaughan's Remarks About Ashes Being Bigger Than India...

'Does It Matter...?': Netizens Troll Michael Vaughan's Remarks About Ashes Being Bigger Than India...