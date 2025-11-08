IND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change

Image: BCCI/X

IND vs AUS 5th T20I playing XI

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia Playing XI: Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Toss

Australia wins toss, elects to bowl first.

Preview

India faces Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8. Leading the series 2-1, India have the opportunity to seal a memorable tour victory. Their dominant performance in the fourth match showcased impressive batting from Shubman Gill and Axar Patel, while the spinners dismantled Australia’s middle order. The hosts, however, will be determined to bounce back, avoid a home-series defeat, and level the series 2-2.