 Agla Station Australia! Jemimah Rodrigues Flies Down Under To Play For Brisbane Heat In WBBL After Winning Women's World Cup
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAgla Station Australia! Jemimah Rodrigues Flies Down Under To Play For Brisbane Heat In WBBL After Winning Women's World Cup

Agla Station Australia! Jemimah Rodrigues Flies Down Under To Play For Brisbane Heat In WBBL After Winning Women's World Cup

The 24-year-old was the third-round pick at the overseas player draft auction. The upcoming season will be Rodrigues’ fourth successive season in the WBBL

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

After leading the Indian Women's team to World Cup glory, Jemimah Rodrigues is now on her way to Australia to take part in the Women's Big Bash League. Rodrigues was retained by the Brisbane Heat for the upcoming season and will be part of the opening match against the Melbourne Renegades. Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, the middle order batter wrote' Agla Station Australia #WBBL'.

Jemimah Rodrigues lone Indian player in WBBL

The 24-year-old was the third-round pick at the overseas player draft auction. A total of 15 Indian players, including Shikha Pandey and Yastika Bhatia, had nominated themselves for the WBBL overseas player draft. The upcoming season will be Rodrigues’ fourth successive season in the WBBL

Jemimah's record in WBBL

FPJ Shorts
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Afghanistan; NCS Reports Tremor At 180 Km Depth, No Damage Reported Yet
Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Afghanistan; NCS Reports Tremor At 180 Km Depth, No Damage Reported Yet
Good News Navi Mumbaikars! Ulwe Coastal Road 60% Complete, Major Link Between Atal Setu & Upcoming NMI Airport Progresses Smoothly
Good News Navi Mumbaikars! Ulwe Coastal Road 60% Complete, Major Link Between Atal Setu & Upcoming NMI Airport Progresses Smoothly
'Mafia Number 1 Apke Samne Khada Hai': Azam Khan Reacts To CM Yogi Adityanath’s Statement On Making UP Mafia-Free State
'Mafia Number 1 Apke Samne Khada Hai': Azam Khan Reacts To CM Yogi Adityanath’s Statement On Making UP Mafia-Free State
Rural Consumption Continues To Outperform Urban Demand In India Despite Income Tax Cuts & GST 2.0 Reforms
Rural Consumption Continues To Outperform Urban Demand In India Despite Income Tax Cuts & GST 2.0 Reforms

Overall, Rodrigues has scored 644 runs in 30 WBBL matches at an average of over 25. Her highest score in the competition is 75. The right-hander was a stand-out for the Heat last summer as they won six matches in a row to make the WBBL final for the second time in as many seasons. The 24-year-old was the club’s second-leading scorer for the season, amassing 267 runs

The Heat also drafted West Indian allrounder Chinelle Henry with their third-round pick after passing on their second-round pick. South African allrounder Nadine de Klerk was drafted in the fourth round, having previously signed a multi-year deal last season to tie her to Brisbane

Brisbane Heat Women’s squad for the first match: Jess Jonassen (c), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott (vc), Annie O’Neil (LRP), Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Lightning Strikes! Series Finale Halted In Brisbane Amid Rain Threat

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Lightning Strikes! Series Finale Halted In Brisbane Amid Rain Threat

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Fastest To 1000 T20I Runs After Maxwell, Dwarshius Drop...

IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Fastest To 1000 T20I Runs After Maxwell, Dwarshius Drop...

Agla Station Australia! Jemimah Rodrigues Flies Down Under To Play For Brisbane Heat In WBBL After...

Agla Station Australia! Jemimah Rodrigues Flies Down Under To Play For Brisbane Heat In WBBL After...

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Toss Update: Australia To Bowl First, India Make One Change

IND vs AUS 5th T20I, Brisbane Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms As India Eye Series Win At Gabba

IND vs AUS 5th T20I, Brisbane Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms As India Eye Series Win At Gabba