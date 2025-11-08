Agla Station Australia! Jemimah Rodrigues Flies Down Under To Play For Brisbane Heat In WBBL After Winning Women's World Cup

Image: BCCI/X

After leading the Indian Women's team to World Cup glory, Jemimah Rodrigues is now on her way to Australia to take part in the Women's Big Bash League. Rodrigues was retained by the Brisbane Heat for the upcoming season and will be part of the opening match against the Melbourne Renegades. Sharing a picture on her Instagram story, the middle order batter wrote' Agla Station Australia #WBBL'.

Jemimah Rodrigues lone Indian player in WBBL

The 24-year-old was the third-round pick at the overseas player draft auction. A total of 15 Indian players, including Shikha Pandey and Yastika Bhatia, had nominated themselves for the WBBL overseas player draft. The upcoming season will be Rodrigues’ fourth successive season in the WBBL

Jemimah's record in WBBL

Overall, Rodrigues has scored 644 runs in 30 WBBL matches at an average of over 25. Her highest score in the competition is 75. The right-hander was a stand-out for the Heat last summer as they won six matches in a row to make the WBBL final for the second time in as many seasons. The 24-year-old was the club’s second-leading scorer for the season, amassing 267 runs

The Heat also drafted West Indian allrounder Chinelle Henry with their third-round pick after passing on their second-round pick. South African allrounder Nadine de Klerk was drafted in the fourth round, having previously signed a multi-year deal last season to tie her to Brisbane

Brisbane Heat Women’s squad for the first match: Jess Jonassen (c), Lily Bassingthwaighte, Bonnie Berry, Lucy Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Chinelle Henry, Nadine de Klerk, Charli Knott (vc), Annie O’Neil (LRP), Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues.