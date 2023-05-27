Mira Bhayandar: Daring jeweller foils armed robbery bid | FPJ

Mira Bhayandar: The owner of a gold ornament showroom in Mira Road successfully thwarts armed robbers carrying a revolver in a daring dacoity attempt. The incident occurred at around 4 pm on Saturday at Kothari Jewellers, located in the RNA Broadway area of Mira Road. Two masked men entered the showroom posing as customers interested in buying a gold ring.

Mira Bhayandar: Daring jeweller foils armed robbery bid | FPJ

Incident caught on CCTV camera

The owner, Mohit Kothari, was the only person present at the showroom at the time. After ensuring that there was no one else around, one of the robbers brandished a revolver, presumably to intimidate Kothari. However, Kothari quickly grabbed a rod and put up a strong resistance, forcing the duo to flee with his mobile phone. The entire incident was captured on the showroom's closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The Mira Road police are currently investigating the case. It is worth noting that on May 6, 2023, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended for attempting to rob the owner of a gold ornament showroom in Bhayandar (west) using a toy gun.