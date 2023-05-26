 Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC launches 4-day camp for street vendors
‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ aimed at providing social security benefits to street vendors for their holistic development and socio-economic upliftment.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
SVANidhi se Samruddhi programme at Mira-Bhayandar

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has organised ‘‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ - a four-day programme aimed at providing social security benefits to street vendors for their holistic development and socio-economic upliftment. The programme which started off on Thursday is being held between 11 am to 5 pm and will continue till May 29 (excluding Sunday) at the community hall in Bhayandar (west). The programme is a part of the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) - a special micro-credit facility launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), for providing affordable collateral free working capital loans to street vendors.

The Program

Under the program, the MBMC conducted a socio-economic profiling of PMSVANidhi beneficiaries (who have availed the ₹10,000 loan) and their families to assess their eligibility for eight central sector schemes. The parameters of the profiling included residential status, health / disability, education, skill, employment, banking, insurance and ambitions.

As per the database created by the social welfare department, the 3,860 beneficiaries have been categorised under various schemes on the basis of the socio-economic indicators.

Pradhan Mantri (PM) Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (1,172 beneficiaries)

PM Suraksha Bima Yojana (1,651 beneficiaries)

PM Jan Dhan Yojana (584 beneficiaries),

Registration under Building and other Constructions Workers (6 beneficiaries)

PM Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana (301)

One Nation One Ration Card (133)

Janani Suraksha Yojana (12 beneficiaries)

PM Matru Vandana Yojana (1 beneficiary).

Application Details

The documents would be collected by respective departmental officials and an application process for enrolment in the scheme would be initiated. As many as 8,528 hawkers have been identified in the twin-city, following an elaborate survey conducted by the private agency deputed by the MBMC under the revised operational guidelines of the Deendayal Antodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihood Mission ( DAY-NULM) aimed at supporting eligible hawkers and to regularize street vending activities under its jurisdiction.

