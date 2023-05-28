Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC receives 230 flats for Project Affected People, faces shortage as demand surpasses supply

Representative image |

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recently took possession of 230 flats from builders under the affordable housing scheme. This development brought a sense of relief to the project affected people (PAP) who were displaced during road widening and other developmental work on plots with reservations. However, this relief is expected to be short-lived for a significant number of aspiring home-seekers, as the list of eligible beneficiaries has surpassed 600, exceeding the number of flats currently under the civic administration's possession.

Alternative accommodations to families affected

The MBMC is obligated to provide alternative accommodation to the families affected by the projects. According to information obtained from various MBMC departments, 389 families have been displaced due to projects such as an art gallery, auditorium, road widening leading to the municipal stadium, and Ghodbunder fort. In addition, over 200 conservancy staffers, who have served 25 or more years, are entitled to receive free homes under the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Shramsafalya Aavas Yojana.

So far, the MBMC has only been able to provide housing to 68 conservancy workers. Municipal Commissioner Dilip Dhole clarified that the units obtained under the affordable housing scheme are designated for project affected people, while the scheme for conservancy workers operates differently. Currently, there is a shortage of units compared to the list of eligible beneficiaries.

Issue to resolve soon, claims MBMC

However, the issue is expected to be resolved soon as the MBMC anticipates gaining ownership rights of flats that are presently used as transit accommodation under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's rental housing scheme (RHS). Under both the affordable housing scheme and the RHS, developers receive additional floor space index (FSI) as an incentive for public housing. However, the affordable housing scheme grants ownership rights to the MBMC, while units under the RHS are leased.