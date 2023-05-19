Mira Bhayandar: MBMC Initiates 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' Centers to Encourage sustainable living | representative pic

Mira Bhayandar: In an effort to encourage citizens to donate unused items such as old clothes, books, utensils, toys, furniture, e-waste, plastic items, footwear, and other products, which can be refurbished, reused, or recycled to create new ones, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) is preparing to establish 'Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle' (RRR) centers at the ward level in Mira Bhayandar.

Once collected, these items will be handed over to various stakeholders for refurbishment or conversion into new products, which will then be made available to those in need.

'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar' project

The RRR centers are part of the 'Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar' project launched under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). According to officials from the sanitation department, six locations have been identified across the twin city for the establishment of RRR centers, where residents and commercial establishments can donate or hand over items to civic personnel on duty between 7 am to 1 pm.

The centers will be located at Uttan Chowk (Bhoot Bangla), outside Mira Road railway station, Maxus Mall, Near Hanuman Temple (Navghar Naka), near the municipal chief's bungalow, and below Kashimira flyover bridge. The formal inauguration will take place on May 20, and the centers will conclude their operations on World Environment Day, which falls on June 5. However, the administration is considering the idea of keeping some centers operational throughout the year, which, according to officials, will not only help achieve the objective of collective action for environmental protection and conservation by adopting sustainable living habits but also reduce waste generation.

Apart from handling eight to ten tonnes of industrial and biomedical waste, the civic administration is burdened with the task of disposing of over 450 metric tonnes of garbage generated by the twin city every day. MBMC's only waste processing unit is located in the Dhaavgi area of Uttan, which is nearly 14 km away from Kashimira.