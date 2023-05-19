Mira-Bhayandar: MBMC conducts workshop to enhance skills of nurses working in its healthcare establishments

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has organised a two-day interactive session (workshop) to improve the skills of nurses working in its healthcare establishments. The workshop, held under the Saitej Life Training Institute based in Nashik, began on Friday (19th May) and was inaugurated by MBMC chief, Dilip Dhole.

The sessions cover various topics, including the importance of the Maharashtra Civil Services Rule (MCSR) and goal setting. Other subjects addressed in the workshop include confidence building, personality development, time and stress management, leadership skills for handling complex situations, and improving quick response skills in dealing with medical emergencies. Dr. Nandkishore Lahane, the health-in-charge, emphasized the significance of enhancing the management skills of nurses and other on-field healthcare workers such as ASHA volunteers and multi-purpose workers. The workshop has attracted 150 participants, who are divided into three batches.