 Mumbai: BMC To Train Engineers At IIT-Bombay Workshop For Improved Quality of Concrete Roads
Mumbai: BMC To Train Engineers At IIT-Bombay Workshop For Improved Quality of Concrete Roads

First batch of BMC engineers to attend IIT-B workshop with Municipal Commissioner on April 27 & May 4

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 04:25 AM IST
The civic authorities are set to train their engineers at a workshop conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) to improve the quality of concrete roads in the city. Two batches of 150 engineers each will attend the workshop at the IIT-B in Powai on April 27 and May 4.

The first batch will attend the workshop in the presence of municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani between 10am and 4pm on April 27, while the second batch will attend on May 4. Expert in civil engineering IIT, Prof KV Rao will be present to guide the engineers in the workshop, where they will undergo technical and scientific training for constructing roads.

The city has a road network of 2,050km, out of which, 1,000km has been concretised. In a bid to make the city potholes free, the BMC has undertaken concretisation of 397km of roads in phase 1 and 312km in phase 2. However, the civic body continues to face criticism for poor quality of roads. The workshop is an initiative to tackle the criticism and ensure good quality roads. 

