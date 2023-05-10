Mira-Bhayandar: 8 bookies held from hotel room as cops bust IPL 2023 betting racket

Representative Image | FPJ Photo

A crime detection team from the Navghar police raided rooms of a business hotel in Bhayandar and busted a cricket betting racket on Tuesday.

Eight people were arrested for indulging in placing bets on the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings at the Eden Garden Stadium on May 8.

How cops nabbed the bookies

Acting on a tip-off the team under the supervision of senior police inspector - Vijay Pawar, swooped down on room number 203 and 205 in The Crown- Business Hotel located near Golden Nest Circle in Bhayandar (east) at around 10 pm.

Eight people, including seven hailing from Halol city in the Panch-Mahal district of Gujarat, were caught red-handed while accepting and placing bets on the IPL match. They were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act-1987 and Indian Telegraph Act-1885.

Two managers taken into custody, hotel owner booked

While two on-duty managers who were apparently aware about the illegal activities were taken into custody, the owner of the establishment was also booked for the crime, police said.

Apart from cash and several mobile phones, the police also seized a laptop and notebooks, from the possession of the accused which they used to note down betting transactions on IPL matches. Not ruling out more arrests in the case, a team from the Navghar police station is conducting further investigations.