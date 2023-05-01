 MP: Rs 1.25 cr IPL betting racket busted in Mandsaur, one arrested, three absconding
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 07:33 AM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Kotwali police in Mandsaur arrested one person and unearthed IPL betting worth Rs 1.25 crore.

Police informed that the accused who was arrested was identified as Sagar Dagwar, 29, a resident of Mandsaur, while three others are absconding.

According to the information received from the police control, betting on Delhi Capital and Sunrise Hyderabad IPL match was going on at Madhav Nagar. The police team swung into action and raided the place and recovered Rs 17,500 in cash from the possession of the accused, a laptop worth Rs 25,000, nine mobile phones and transaction records of Rs 35 lakh and a register in which account of Rs 82 lakh was mentioned and account book having transaction record of Rs one lakh, Kotwali police station in-charge Amit Soni said.

Sagar Dagwar has named the other three accused Ajay Pingle, Rakesh Mawar, and Devendra Dagwar, all residents of Mandsaur and police are searching for them.

Police have registered a case against Sagar and three others under relevant sections.

