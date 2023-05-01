MP: Man smashes father's head, drags body on road in Khargone

Representative Image

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district witnessed a heart-wrenching incident, where a son gruesomely murdered his elderly father and later dragged the body to his residence.

The incident was reported in Kodlakhedi village on Saturday at 3.30 pm and the entire village was shell-shocked. The villager informed police that accused Dinesh, Chawre, 27, smashed his father Raju, son of Sukhram Chawre’s head with a heavy boulder resulting in his death and later dragged his body to his house with the blood oozing from the body.

After the incident, villagers called Karhi police. Police station in-charge Deepak Yadav informed that they took the body into their custody and arrested the accused.

After the incident, villagers prepared the video which went viral on social media in the area.

Yadav informed that police sent the body for a post-mortem and interrogated the accused to ascertain the cause of the incident. Besides police also questioned villagers as well as the family members of the accused and deceased to know the reason behind the incident.