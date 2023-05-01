MP: Deora, Dattigaon perform bhoomi pujan of Kalakot to Bhawani Mandi road

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh cabinet ministers Jagdish Deora and Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon performed bhoomi pujan of a road to be built from Kalakot to Bhawani Mandi in Rajasthan.

This 21.70-kilometre-long cement concrete road would be built at a cost of Rs 64.83 crore. A programme was also organised in Ledi Kalan village, which was presided over by MLA Devilal Dhakad. The function was inaugurated with Kanya and Saraswati puja. MLA Dhakad congratulated the residents on the construction of the road.

He said that the road from Kalakot to Bhawani Mandi would lessen the distance between the two states. This road would be constructed by the Public Works Department. Directing the concerned officials, Dhakad said that the road should be constructed with excellent quality of raw materials and it should be completed within the time limit.

Addressing the programme, guests said this road is a perfect example of progress from village to city. BJP district president Nanalal Atolia, Mandsaur district panchayat vice president Manupriya Vinit Yadav and others were present as special guests.