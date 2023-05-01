Rs 250-crore St Teresa Land Scam: Municipality acts against illegal construction being done secretly in MP's Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The infamous multi-million St Teresa land scam worth Rs 250 crore witnessed another twist as the municipality came to know about construction activities going on over a piece of land without required permission.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the local body took action against illegal construction.

A case is going on in the court about the land scam. Meanwhile, soil was being excavated with the help of a JCB machine in the St Teresa campus on Saturday in secrecy. Along with removing the soil, the boundary wall was to be built there.

A boundary wall has been constructed in a large part of this vacant plot so that the excavation does not come into the notice of people on the outside.

This work was going on despite permission for all construction at the St Teresa complex being cancelled leading to a lot of questions.

School director Sudhir Das said that the wall of the school has collapsed in many places and at others it is in very bad shape posing a danger to many children who play in the premises. Only the debris was being removed for the safety of the children.

On getting information, the municipal staff reached the spot.

Municipality's chief executive officer Nishikant Shukla said that we had received information that illegal construction is going on in the St Teresa premises without permission. We have stopped that work today. Tomorrow all the documents will be called after preparing the panchanama and action will be taken to remove illegal constructions.

The main accused in this case, Sudhir Jain and his wife are absconding and the police have not yet been able to find the couple, while the rest of the accused are out on bail, one of the accused, advocate Vivek Tiwari, has died two days back.