 Milestone Alert! Abdul Samad Becomes First Jammu & Kashmir Batter To Record Centuries In Both Innings Of Ranji Trophy Match
Abdul Samad achieved the feat against Odisha in Cuttack by scoring 127 runs and 108 runs respectively.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
Image: X

Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Abdul Samad etched his name in Ranji Trophy history books by scoring centuries in both innings of the match against Odisha. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman became the first cricketer from his state to achieve the feat.

Abdul Samad batted scored 108 in as many balls in the second innings. His innings consisted of six sixes and five boundaries. Samad's brilliant batting helped Jammu and Kashmir declare their second innings at at 270 for 7 and setting a target of 269-runs for Odisha to chase. At the time of writing Odisha were 15-3.

Earlier in the first innings, Samad hit 127 from just 117 balls. His innings was studded with nine sixes and six boundaries which helped Jammu and Kashmir to post 270 runs on board. Besides Samad, no other batters were able to make a major impact with the bat.

The innings have come at a right time especially with the deadline for IPL 2025 retentions is fast approaching. The 22-year-old, who has been part of SunRisers Hyderabd in the past, is likely to be released. Runs in the Ranji Trophy will help him to garner the attention of potential buyers in the IPL mega auction, scheduled in November.

About Abdul Samad

Abdul Samad was the second J&K cricketer to play in IPL after Parvez Rasool, who also played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The cricketer from Ustad Mohalla of Jammu was signed by the franchise back in 2020. Abdul's journey from Jammu to IPL was not easy but he credited his success to former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. The former cricketer, who mentors J&K cricket team, also recommended the player to SRH mentor and former India teammate VVS Laxman. In 24 First Class matches the right hander hgas scored 1240 runs with 4 centuries and 6 half centuries.

