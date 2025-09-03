Exclusive: Dabang Delhi Skipper Ashu Malik Gives His Take On Team Dynamics During PKL 2025 Season, Says 'There's No Junior-Senior Thing'

Dabang Delhi made a strong statement in their opening match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12, clinching a 41-34 victory over Bengaluru Bulls. The standout performer of the night was none other than captain Ashu Malik, who delivered an impressive 15-point performance to guide his side to a commanding seven-point win.

Ahead of the season opener, Ashu spoke with The Free Press Journal about the road ahead, the pressure of leadership, and the team’s refreshed squad.

Retained by Dabang Delhi using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card for two seasons at a significant price of INR 1.90 crore, the 23-year-old from Haryana is embracing the responsibility that comes with it — both on and off the mat.

Reflecting on his captaincy Ashu revealed, “Being named captain again filled me with a sense of pride and a desire to play with a free mind, free from the burden of pressure. My goal is clear: to lead this team to the playoffs,”.

Known for his consistent raiding, Ashu will once again spearhead the offensive unit, but the team has made key changes on the defensive end as well. Delhi has bolstered their backline with the acquisition of experienced defenders Surjit Singh and Fazel Atrachali. Their presence is expected to bring much-needed leadership and calm in high-pressure situations.

“With veterans like Fazel and Surjit joining us, I believe we have the experience needed to make a strong push. Both players are seniors and experienced as well which will benefit the team especially when we have players who played 3-4 seasons of PKL," Ashu said.

When being asked about equations with seniors in the side, Ashu said, "When they point out the flaw which I listen to and work. Otherwise, both players are good and don’t show junior-senior thing and help young players,”.

Handling Pressure and Team Dynamics

Rather than being weighed down by the expectations that come with a hefty price tag, Ashu views it as a source of inspiration.

He stated, “Some people might feel the pressure of a high price tag, but for me, it's a source of motivation. When I look at price tag I feel motivated that so much money has been invested on me. From within I feel that I need to do well.”

The team’s balance of youth and experience reminds Ashu of the successful squad that competed in Season 8. While Delhi will miss the services of star raider Naveen Kumar this season, the captain remains optimistic about the depth in the squad.

"I'll definitely miss the on-court partnership I had with Naveen. We had a great partnership in previous seasons. Even though the partnership is broken we still have quality raiders in our team who will fill Naveen's void,”.

“You can’t say losing Naveen was a loss since team had the chance to sign only one raider with the amount of money team had. But we will try and fill the void.”

A Captain On and Off the Mat

More than just a tactical leader, Ashu sees himself as a mentor to the younger players on the squad someone they can look up to, both during matches and beyond.

“My role as captain goes beyond just playing. I see myself as a big brother to the team, especially the younger players. We try and motivate other players in the team and keep them like young brother. Even if they commit mistake, we ensure that they do not repeat it.”

With one win already under their belt, Delhi will look to carry this momentum forward as they eye their second PKL title.

“We are confident about landing the trophy this season as well because I feel we have a team that resembles 2008 so hopefully we win the trophy.”