US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Reveals Her 5th Labubu Doll, Names It After Tennis Legend Andre Agassi; Video

In celebration of reaching the semifinals of the US Open, Naomi Osaka unveiled Andre Swagassi, her fifth Labubu collectable, which is named after Andre Agassi. So far Osaka has brought different new Labubu dolls for each of her matches during the tournament. As Osaka returns from maternity leave, this is her deepest Grand Slam run since 2021, which boosted her confidence on and off the court. She will now play Amanda Anisimova in the semifinals.

Naomi Osaka's Labubu collection

For the first round, she brought a person she named Billie Jean Bling, who was modelled after the legendary tennis player Billie Jean King. Another one, called La-Billie-Bu, was fashioned after King and even wore the Hall of Famer's signature red eyeglasses.

Another was called Arthur Flashe, after Arthur Ashe, who is honoured by the name of the main stadium at the U.S. Open. Naomi Osaka, the 23rd seed from Japan, improved her perfect record in major quarterfinals to 5-0 four years after winning the last of her four Grand Slam titles, securing a semifinal matchup with Amanda Anisimova.

Osaka on reaching US Open 2025 semifinal

Naomi Osaka beat Karolina Muchova 6-4, 7-6(3) to reach the last four of this years edition. The Japanese star was watching the US Open semifinals from the Arthur Ashe stands two years ago, and has finally now managed to make it to the final four of the year's final Grand Slam. Speaking about the achievement, she said, "It means so much. I’m surprised I’m not crying. I was sitting up there hoping I’d get another chance to play on this court, and now my dreams are coming true. There’s been so much hard work behind the scenes. I’m just grateful to my team, and I hope you’ll be there to support me in the next round."

Muchova, on the other hand, had already logged more than 10 hours on court in her first four matches, sought treatment for a left leg issue after dropping a tight opening set. Despite heavy strapping and limited movement, she battled bravely, breaking for a 5-4 lead in the second with her trademark variety. But Osaka reclaimed control and sealed the match in the tiebreak