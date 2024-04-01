MI vs RR, IPL 2024 Match 14: Rajasthan Royals Opt To Bowl; Hardik Pandya Booed Again In Mumbai; Video

Toss Update:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 14 of IPL 2024.

Unfortunately for Hardik Pandya, he was booed again by home fans in Mumbai at the toss. Chants of Rohit Sharma could be heard clearly when Pandya was speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar after he lost the toss.

Manjrekar in fact, had to ask the crowd to "behave" just before Samson flipped the coin as fans had started to boo Pandya.

The Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of the embattled Hardik Pandya, are set to confront a formidable challenge against the soaring Rajasthan Royals in their inaugural home match at the Wankhede Stadium, scheduled for Monday.

Following consecutive defeats against the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians must shake off their persistent issues at the outset as they clash with the Sanju Samson-led Royals.

The Royals have exhibited impressive form, boasting an unblemished record with victories in both their encounters against the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Hardik Pandya faces scrutiny over his leadership, particularly concerning his bowling adjustments following the Mumbai Indians' struggle in containing the Sunrisers, who amassed a colossal 277 runs in Hyderabad.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Shubham Dubey, Kunal Singh Rathore

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Luke Wood, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis