VIDEO: MI Fans Chant 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma' Ahead Of IPL 2024 Clash vs RR At Wankhede Stadium

MI fans chanting slogans for Rohit Sharma outside Wankhede Stadium | Credits: Twitter

Mumbai Indians' fans have started to arrive outside the iconic Wankhede Stadium ahead of the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 clash against Rajasthan Royals on Monday, April 1.

Mumbai Indians will play their first home match of the ongoing IPL season after two away games against Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, respectively. The five-time IPL champions are yet to open their account in IPL 2024 as they have two matches on the trot under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals, there is massive support for former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. In a video that went viral on social media, fans waiting outside the Wankhede Stadium were giving rousing chants and chanting, 'Mumbai Cha Raja Rohit Sharma', showing their unwavering support for former MI captain.

Fans started coming outside Wankhede stadium with ' Mumbai cha Raja Rohit Sharma ' chants 🔥



Imagine the scenes during match 🤯 pic.twitter.com/THo3YKisDm — Nisha  (@NishaRo45_) April 1, 2024

The support for Rohit Sharma has been increasing day by day ever since he was replaced Hardik Pandya as a captain of Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai Indians management decision to remove Rohit rom captaincy duties and handed it over Hardik angered many MI fans. Many questioned the franchise for sacking Rohit Sharma as a captain despite the leading to a record five IPL titles.

MI Skipper Hardik Pandya has been subjected to criticism and backlash for 'taking away' the captaincy from Rohit Sharma. The 30-year-old all-rounder received hostile reception from crowds in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad and was subjected to jeers throughout the match.