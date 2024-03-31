IPL 2024: Under Fire Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians Take On Rampant Rajasthan Royals At Wankhede

Hardik Pandya (R) is under immense pressure. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Mumbai Indians led by the beleaguered Hardik Pandya will face a stern test against a rampant Rajasthan Royals in their first home game at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Monday.

Coming off two back-to-back defeats against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians will have to shrug off their perennial starting trouble when they lock horns with the Sanju Samson-led Royals.

The Royals are in rollicking form and have a clean slate having won both their matches so far against Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Hardik Pandya will have to get his act together as the leader with questions being asked about his bowling changes in their game against Sunrisers where they were sent on a leather hunt of 277 in Hyderabad. The MI skipper's delay in bringing Jasprit Bumrah to the attack and a lack of imagination and quick-thinking saw the home team rack up the IPL record total.

Although, these are early days yet in the IPL, Mumbai Indians will have to deal with the in-form Royals, who have been putting up terrific performances with the bat. The vastly improved Riyan Parag was in his element in the game against Delhi Capitals cracking a eye-catching 84 and MI will have to contend with the threat that he poses.

Mumbai Indians' recent underwhelming record against the Rajasthan Royals:

Not to mention the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and skipper Samson himself who are all due for some big scores. Mumbai Indians have a 4-1 record in their last five meetings against the Royals but going into this crunch game at the Wankhede, its the home team who will be feeling the pressure given the context.

However, MI are the kind of side who have the depth and potential to bounce right back with the likes of former skipper Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tim David and Pandya himself yet to bring their 'A' game to the table. They will also have to deal with the absence of their hugely experienced X-factor star Suryakumar Yadav, who has been laid low with injuries and is expected to be out for a few more games.

The Mumbai Indians will surely have their teeming fans behind them given its their first home game of the season and that could be an advantage.

However, given Pandya's anointment at the helm of affairs replacing the MI legend Rohit Sharma, how the fans reaction will play out would be interesting to watch.

Pandya's best bet would be to put on a spectacular show with the bat and ball that can see him win over the clamouring Mumbai Indians fans.

Success for the team is probably the best way to deal with any kind of negativity or criticism that might come Pandya's way.