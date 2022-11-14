MFA Football League: Vaibhav strikes 4 in Somaiya SA big win

Mumbai: Somaiya Sports Academy powered by the brilliance of striker Vaibhav Shetti who struck four goals registered a convincing 8-0 win against Rhema Sports Foundation in a Super Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League, played at the Cooperage football ground, Colaba on Monday.

Simarpreet Singh, Mandar Palav, Pranav Kanekar and Ananthakrishnan Bharatrajan contributed one goal each to complete Somaiya SA’s winning tally of goals.

In another match of the same division, Reliance Foundation Young Champs also had things much their own way and romped to a 4-0 win against RSF Spartan Sports Academy. The Reliance youngsters scored through Vian Vinay Murgod, Sanan Mohammed K., Razibul Mistry and Harsh Vaghela.

In Second Division encounters, United Villagers Welfare Association defeated Samuel Football Academy 3-0. Striker Stanley Diniz netted a brace of goals and Caston Bhandari scored one.

Later, Friends United SC got the better of Storm Chasers FC by a 2-0 margin with strikers Mayur Jadhav and Daiwik Rao scoring a goal each.

Results – Super Div: Reliance Foundation Young Champs 4 (Vian Vinay Murgod 38, Sanan Mohammed K. 67, Razibul Mistry 83rd, Harsh Vaghela 90+2) beat RSF Spartan Sports Academy 0.

Somaiya Sports Academy 8 (Vaibhav Shetti 4, Simarpreet Singh, Mandar Palav, Pranav Kanekar, Ananthakrishnan Bharatrajan) beat Rhema Sports Foundation 0.

Second Div: United Villagers WA 3 (Stanley Diniz 2, Caston Bhandari) beat Samuel FA 0.

Friends United SC 2 (Mayur Jadhav, Daiwik Rao) beat Storm Chasers FC 0.

Ruffians FC ‘A’ 0 drew with 7070 FC 0.